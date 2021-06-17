EDF personnel receive Afghanistan service medals

EDF members receiving their Afghanistan service medals at Wednesday's ceremony. Source: Ministry of Defense
Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel who had served in Afghanistan were presented with medals in recognition of their service Wednesday.

The personnel had served with ESTPLA 33, as part of Operation Resolute Support and were among the last EDF, not to mention NATO and allied, personnel to have served in the theater, following U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement earlier this year that troops would be being brought home in time for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the event which prompted the start of the U.S.-led presence in Afghanistan.

Wednesday's medal recipients had returned to Estonia a year ago; their medals ceremony had been postponed due to the pandemic.

Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform), who handed out the service medals, described ESTPLA-33's performance as exemplary. The unit was based in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The very last regular EDF members to have served in Afghanistan arrived home earlier this month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

