Gallery: Britain's Red Arrows wow Tallinn with Victory Day display

The Red Arrows, Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) elite display team found weather on its side Wednesday afternoon and gave a planned spectacle in the skies over Tallinn Bay, marking Victory Day (Võiodupüha) in Estonia.

The display started at a little after 4 p.m. Estonian time, lasting until around 4.30 p.m., enabling the nine-strong team to perform some of their signature maneuvers in their British Aerospace Hawk T1 trainers.

Stormy weather earlier in the day which saw over 10,000 electricity customers without power after fallen trees and branches cut lines, put the planned display in jeopardy, but Jumal, the Finno-Ugric god of the skies, presumably smiled on the proceedings, as they were able to go ahead (see gallery above).

On the ground in Tallinn, the Red Arrows' appearance coincided with the NATO Velo tour of Estonia team reaching its finish line, and 1st Battalion, The Mercian Regiment Corps of Drums providing the military musical backdrop, while military equipment used by the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup based at Tapa was also on display to the public.

