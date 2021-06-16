Russian jets breach Estonian airspace

Two Russian Federation aircraft flew in Estonian airspace in the Hiiu County region without permission on Tuesday.

The two Sukhoi Su-35s stayed in Estonian airspace for less than a minute. Neither plane had its transponders switched on or filed a flight plan. There was no two-way radio communication with the Estonian air traffic service.

On Wednesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires in Estonia and handed over a note.

This was the fourth violation of the Estonian air border by Russian Federation aircraft this year. Usually, Russian planes breach Estonian airspace over the island of Vainloo in the Gulf of Finland.

ERR News reported yesterday that NATO fighter jets policing the Baltic airspace were scrambled twice last week to identify and escort Russian military aircraft flying in international airspace over Lithuania.

--

