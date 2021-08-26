Swiss jet enters Estonian airspace without permission

A jet of Swiss air force origin briefly entered Estonian airspace without permission Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The plane, which the ministry reported was a CL60, passed through Estonian airspace for about a minute, in the vicinity of the uninhabited island of Vaindloo, which lies in the Gulf of Finland.

The plane did, however, have a functioning transponder set to a recognized frequency, a flight plan had been filed, and flight crew maintained contact with Estonian air traffic control.

The foreign ministry has, however, handed the Swiss embassy in Tallinn a diplomatic note on the matter. The flight is the fifth to have entered Estonian airspace without permission this year, the ministry says, though the first to involve a plane from a country other than the Russian Federation.

Vaindloo is one of the most common sites of such incursions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!