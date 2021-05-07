Russian aircraft violates Estonian air space for second time in three days

A Russian Federation aircraft violated the Estonian airspace border on Friday (May 7) morning, the second time in three days.

The plane, an Ilyushin Il-96 airliner, entered Estonian airspace over Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland area without permission. The plane stayed in Estonian airspace for less than a minute.

The transponder of the aircraft was switched on, but the aircraft did not have a flight plan and at the time of the violation there was no two-way radio communication with the Estonian air traffic service.

On Friday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov and handed over a note. The ministry also handed a note to the ambassador on Wednesday after the first violation.

This was the third violation of the Estonian air border by a Russian aircraft this year.

Russian and Estonian relations have worsened in recent weeks with both countries expelling diplomats.

Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland. Source: Google maps

