Russian aircraft violates Estonian air space for second time in three days

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A Russian Federation aircraft violated the Estonian airspace border on Friday (May 7) morning, the second time in three days.

The plane, an Ilyushin Il-96 airliner, entered Estonian airspace over Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland area without permission. The plane stayed in Estonian airspace for less than a minute.

The transponder of the aircraft was switched on, but the aircraft did not have a flight plan and at the time of the violation there was no two-way radio communication with the Estonian air traffic service.

On Friday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov and handed over a note. The ministry also handed a note to the ambassador on Wednesday after the first violation.

This was the third violation of the Estonian air border by a Russian aircraft this year.

Russian and Estonian relations have worsened in recent weeks with both countries expelling diplomats.

Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland. Source: Google maps

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:20

Lawyers fined after coronavirus fears prompt them to skip court hearing

16:53

US General: We have incredibly strong relationship with Estonia

16:26

Finance minister: We have money for good projects to shape the future

15:56

Tartu to spend €200,000 to attract space tech startups

15:49

Russian aircraft violates Estonian air space for second time in three days

15:31

Exercise Swift Response opens with MLRS salvo

14:58

Defense minister in Brussels: EU needs to be more united on Russia

14:35

MEP: Kõlvart could be next Center Party leader

14:05

Tartu northern bypass to be completed by 2029

13:39

Coronavirus concentration in wastewater has increased across Estonia

13:31

No new influenza cases diagnosed in Estonia last week

13:21

Vaccination plan for under 50s will be announced next week

13:09

AK: In-company coronavirus vaccine drive attracting younger staff interest

12:37

Medicines agency: 'Anti-coronavirus' nasal spray is only general remedy

12:12

Government approves UNSC domestic action plan on women's rights

11:43

Labor migration between Estonia, Finland may not recover at end of May

11:26

Several medical and care institutions will make vaccination mandatory

10:58

Tallinn-Stockholm ferry may not reopen until 2022

10:42

Health Board: 383 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, seven deaths

10:18

Minister: If restrictions followed now, summer events may happen

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: