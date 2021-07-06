Russian authorities in St. Petersburg detain Estonian consul

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
St. Petersburg skyline. Source: ERR
News

Russian authorities detained an Estonian diplomat in St. Petersburg for around an hour-and-a-half Tuesday. The diplomat, Mart Lätte, is one of three Estonian consuls in the city. The grounds for his detention was 'receiving classified materials,' Russian news portal RIA Novosti reports.

Russia's internal security service (FSB) detained Lätte, and has stated that his: "Activity is incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and has a clear hostile character towards Russia," RIA Novosti reports (link in Russian).

Estonia's foreign ministry has condemned the action, calling it a provocation.

Ministry spokesperson Aari Lemmik told ERR Tuesday evening that: "Our response is one of condemnation of Russia's action. It is illegal, a provocation, and damaging to EU member states and the EU as a whole."

"It is in Estonia's interests to have good neighbors and constructive relations with its neighbors," Lemmik went on.

"We expect Russia to follow the principles of international law in its conduct," he added.

Russian authorities say measures stipulated by norms of international law will apply to Lätte's situation, RIA Novosti reported.

Lemmik told ERR that Lätte had been detained for around 90 minutes after leaving a meeting at the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, on suspicion of obtaining sensitive documents.

Lemmik said the accusation was a fabrication and without grounds, adding that it underscores Russia's choice of going down the route of confrontation instead of constructive dialog, in so doing continuing a trend for the souring of relations between it and the EU.

It also demonstrates Russia is not interested in constructive talks with its near neighbors, he added.

A similar incident reportedly took place in April when a long-serving Ukrainian Consul to St. Petersburg was detained, on similar charges, and subsequently expelled. Kiev declared a Russian embassy employee persona non grate as a result, while both countries later expelled on diplomat each.

Also in April Estonia expelled one Russian diplomat from its soil, in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which had sent away over a dozen members of the Russian diplomatic corps, following allegations that Russian secret agents had been involved in a 2014 explosion at an ammo dump which killed two in that country.

Russia followed suit a week later by expelling an Estonian diplomat. From then until mid-May, Estonia was on a list of states deemed unfriendly to the Kremlin.

Estonia has a Consul General in St. Petersburg, Eric Laantee Reintamm, who is supported by three Consuls: Lätte, Marika Kõiv-Urm and Margus Haugas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:35

Russian authorities in St. Petersburg detain Estonian consul

15:55

Tallinn selected as European Green Capital 2023 finalist

15:35

Gallery: President hosts reception for school, university graduates

15:23

Cause of Health Board cold store temperature rise still unknown

15:16

Finland discusses tightening entry restrictions Updated

14:34

Kiik: Estonia's falling coronavirus trend has stopped

13:05

Nordica ended 2020 with €10.5 million loss

12:44

Medieval Days taking place in Tallinn from Thursday

12:06

Climate activists appeal decision on shale oil plant's building permit

11:30

Pärnu's new beach promenade proving popular with tourists

10:42

Health Board: 50 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:01

Unregistered vaccination sessions expand to Valga and Narva-Jõesuu

09:37

Health Insurance Fund trying to replace ruined vaccines

08:56

PPA send 10 officers to Lithuania-Belarus border

08:24

Two North Estonia Medical Center doctors suspected of bribe-taking

05.07

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Major labor shortage remaining in Estonia

05.07

KIK allocates some €2.2 million for recycling support

05.07

Galleries: Two exhibitions opened in Tallinn public transport stations

05.07

PPA: Belarus putting pressure on Lithuania with refugees

05.07

University of Tartu showcases first autonomous hydrogen vehicle

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: