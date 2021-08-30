Foreign ministry rejects Russian diplomat's visa application

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Source: Postimees/Scanpix
In response to the expulsion of an Estonian diplomat from the Russian Federation in early July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided on Monday to not issue a visa to a Russian diplomat.

According to diplomatic custom, the expulsion of a diplomat is reciprocated, the ministry announced on Monday. In this case, the ministry wishes to end the situation and hopes that despite its asymmetrical action, the Russian Federation refrains from a further escalation of the situation.

"Estonia is interested in good and constructive relations with all its neighbors; however, this requires the same spirit from Russia," the ministry wrote.

In July this year, the Russian Federation expelled Mart Lätte, a consul at the Estonian Consulate General in St Petersburg. Estonia responded by declaring a Russian diplomat persona non grata, which was followed by an asymmetrical decision by the Russian Federation to expel an employee of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow in early August.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

