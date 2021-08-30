Foreign ministry rejects Russian diplomat's visa application
In response to the expulsion of an Estonian diplomat from the Russian Federation in early July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided on Monday to not issue a visa to a Russian diplomat.
According to diplomatic custom, the expulsion of a diplomat is reciprocated, the ministry announced on Monday. In this case, the ministry wishes to end the situation and hopes that despite its asymmetrical action, the Russian Federation refrains from a further escalation of the situation.
"Estonia is interested in good and constructive relations with all its neighbors; however, this requires the same spirit from Russia," the ministry wrote.
In July this year, the Russian Federation expelled Mart Lätte, a consul at the Estonian Consulate General in St Petersburg. Estonia responded by declaring a Russian diplomat persona non grata, which was followed by an asymmetrical decision by the Russian Federation to expel an employee of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow in early August.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste