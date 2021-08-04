Foreign ministry: FSB Lätte video a 'masterful production'

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
FSB headquarters on Lubyanka Square, Moscow (Mart Lätte was taken to the FSB Directorate for the St. Petersburg and Leningrad region). Source: NVO/Wikimedia Commons
News

The Ministry of Foreign affairs has called a video issued by Russian authorities purporting to show an Estonian diplomat based in St. Petersburg attempting to obtain classified information a 'masterful production'.

The ministry told daily Postimees Wednesday that: "The film depicting Mart Latte is a masterful production that clearly does not present the diplomat's work in an objective manner."

Lätte, who was one of three Estonian consuls based in St. Petersburg, was expelled from Russia in early July on charges of attempting to obtain classified Russian information, but that country's secret services, the FSB, only released the video footage showing his detention on Tuesday, in retaliation for Tallinn's expulsion of a Russian diplomat on July 15.

Russia also said Monday it will be expelling another Estonian diplomat, this time from the embassy in Moscow.

"The picture painted of the events is the one the [FSB] director wants to portray," the foreign ministry's statement continued, BNS reports

The FSB said Tuesday that Lätte had been trying to obtain information on Russia's Arctic policy.

The FSB footage, BNS reports, showed Lätte meeting with a Russian national with whom he is alleged to have discussed Russia's Arctic strategies. The footage cuts to Lätte being apprehended by the FSB and taken for questioning. He was subsequently expelled from Russia, on July 7.

Russia is one of eight member states of the Arctic Council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

04.08

Minister appeals to defense forces to set up temporary vaccination centers

04.08

US Marine Corps personnel showcases activities to Mustamäe youngsters

04.08

Foreign ministry: FSB Lätte video a 'masterful production'

04.08

Isamaa wants to hear from Soomere first hand

04.08

AK on Lithuania border: Deliberate, psychological strategy from Lukashenko

04.08

Education minister to propose easing isolation rules in school

04.08

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Muddling through the coronavirus crisis

04.08

Health Board: Daily COVID-19 case rate could hit 400 mid-August

04.08

Former social ministry undersecretary to receive €8,800 in performance pay

04.08

Only second and third place awarded for Konrad Mägi monument contest

04.08

Daily: Drunk driver tries to claim car he crashed had hit him

04.08

Opening day of decathlon a disappointing one for Estonians Updated

04.08

Mihkel Mutt: Taking an electric vehicle halfway

04.08

Tallinn film hub: Estonian films' issue is always managing alone

04.08

Schools attempting to increase teacher and student vaccination rates

04.08

Tallinn Airport sees pandemic record number of passengers in July Updated

04.08

Ministers: Estonia prepared for possible migration pressure on borders

04.08

Gallery: Tartu Love Film Festival opens with science-themed spectacle

04.08

President Kaljulaid to participate in Summer Olympics closing ceremony

04.08

Russia says expelled Estonian diplomat enquiring about its Arctic strategy

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: