Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

An IL-96 airliner. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
A Russian Federation plane passed through Estonian airspace Wednesday, Baltic News Service reports. The plane, an Ilyushin Il-96 airliner, was in Estonian airspace for around a minute.

While the aircraft had its transponder switched on and squawking, its crew did not maintain radio contact with Estonian air traffic control, nor had they filed a flight plan ahead of the flight, which occurred close to the uninhabited island of Vaindloo, in the Gulf of Finland.

The foreign ministry summoned Russia's ambassador Estonia Thursday, in relation to the incident, handing him a diplomatic note.

Russian military overflights in the Gulf of Finland often fly close to or as in this case inside Estonian airspace – this was the second such violation this year so far, BNS reports.

Another hotspot is the Lithuanian coast, where Russian planes fly close in their regular journeys to and from the Kaliningrad exclave. NATO Baltic Air Policing jets based at Šiauliai are often scrambled to identify, intercept and/or escort planes on these routes.

NATO air policing is also conducted from Ämari, west of Tallinn; the role is now in the hands of the Italian Air Force and their Lockheed Martin Lightning-II stealth fighters.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

