Gallery: Exercise Swift Response brings mass para drop over Järva County

Activity during Exercise Swift Response U.S.-led airborne drop.
United States Airborne personnel took part in a large-scale, night-time jump over central Estonia. President Kersti Kaljulaid also paid a visit to the exercise, based out of Nurmsi airfield, in Järva County.

The drop came as part of Exercise Swift Response, which rehearses potential scenarios in the defense of Estonia, and has involved Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and British personnel, as well as the Americans.

Altogether around 2,500 members of all three nations' armed forces took part in the exercise, with dozens of aircraft, including Boeing Globemaster C-17s, and helicopters, taking part, while the NATO air base at Ämari, Harju County, was also pressed into action. Equipment was also reportedly dropped from the planes, while the U.S. troops had come direct from their base at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for the occasion.

Exercise Swift Response is itself a subset of DEFENDER-Europe, an annual event but with this year's being reportedly the largest in the past quarter-century, and held concurrently across 16 European states.

