EDF chief: May 9 uniform removal order should never have been given

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem talking to AK Tuesday. Source: ERR
News

An order given to conscripts in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) to come to a Tallinn barracks in civilian attire on Sunday was done so in error, and should not have been made, EDF commander Lieutenant General Martin Herem says.

Sunday, May 9 was Soviet victory day, with members of the public marking the event at the nearby military ceremony.

Lt. Gen. Herem told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Tuesday that: "In 2008 and thereafter, according to the threat assessment at the time, this action would have been consistent. In today's situation, however, I think this is overdoing things, and a ban on wearing uniforms should not have been made."

While conscripts of a signal battalion based at the Filtri tee barracks were due to turn to on Monday, those arriving ahead of time on the Sunday were instructed to wear civvies.

The rationale by the unit's commander, Lt. Col. Priit Averkin, was to avoid a situation where the presence of EDF soldiers near a Soviet war memorial, being attended by largely Russian-speaking residents who mark the day, could have been taken out of context and used for propaganda purposes.

The military cemetery is adjacent to the barracks; the "Bronze Soldier" statue, which forms the focal point of the day's events, was relocated there from its original home on Tõnismägi in April 2007, an action which sparked several nights of rioting and looting in central Tallinn.

Lt. Gen. Herem added that: "I have talked to the battalion commander about this and emphasized to him that no such order should be given today or tomorrow, where the situation remains the same," he added.

Isamaa MP and former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu, who raised the issue Monday, told AK that: "In the Republic of Estonia, it is the police who ensure order, protection and also ensure it at such events. This is a task for the police. The uniform of an EDF member does not have to disappear when ribbons of St. George appear."

Reinsalu was referring to the orange-black ribbon – traditionally thought to represent gunpowder and fire – which adorns both many present-day official Russian, Soviet, and Imperial Russian medals, and unofficial civilian expressions of support such as on May 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11.05

EDF chief: May 9 uniform removal order should never have been given

11.05

Speaker to Canadian counterpart: Our two countries enjoy great relations

11.05

Woman dies after being struck by train

11.05

Gallery: Shooting of 'Fools of Fame' starts

11.05

Bill raising age of consent passes first reading

11.05

Port of Tallinn case lawyers seek removal of 'biased' judge

11.05

Jüri Luik leaving Riigikogu for foreign service post

11.05

Finance ministry: Tax take up nearly 20 percent on year to Q1 2021

11.05

16-49 year olds will be largest age group to vaccinate

11.05

Mayor of Tallinn: Half of space can't be taken away from cars

11.05

Police shoot out tires of two different trucks during drugs chase

11.05

Over 40s can register for covid vaccinations from May 13

11.05

Estonia urgently requesting additional AstraZeneca doses

11.05

Shipping lines aiming to lay on special cruises in Finland, Sweden, Estonia

11.05

Former chancellor of justice sues government over coronavirus restrictions

11.05

Prime minister: Theaters, cinemas to reopen May 24, at 50 percent occupancy

11.05

Culture minister: Integration in Estonia generally a consistent success

11.05

Estonian National Museum wants to host 200,000 visitors

11.05

All children, students can return to school on May 17

11.05

Minister: Other EU states could follow suit on Estonia's stance on Russia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: