Exercise Swift Response opens with MLRS salvo

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
MLRS in action at the EDF's Central Polygon training area Wednesday. Source: ERR
News

The opening salvo of the Estonian component of a large-scale United States military exercise came in the form of Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) live-firing at an exercise involving personnel from both countries, along with the United Kingdom, Wednesday. Thursday evening saw a large scale United States airborne jump over central Estonia.

The live firing took place at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Central Polygon training area in Harju County, part of Exercise Swift Response, which in turn is a subset of the U.S. DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise.

Exercise Swift Response continued Thursday evening with the airborne drop over Nurmsi airfield in Järva County, which saw hundreds of U.S. airborne personnel making a jump.

DEFENDER-Europe 21 is the largest U.S. exercise of its kind of the past 25 years and is taking place across 16 European countries, including Estonia, concurrently.

Crisis situation rehearsals are a part of the exercise in Estonia.

Swift Response combines the participation of close to 2,500 EDF, U.S. and U.K. personnel, over 20 aircraft and more than 25 helicopters.

Five MLRS units took part on Wednesday, four from the U.S. and one from the U.K., while the EDF personnel, including volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) personnel from the Viru, Alutaguse and Järva units, as well as regular EDF troops and also Special Operations Command personnel practiced fire control and targeting, AK reported, while all of the over 20 short-range firings hit their targets.

Thursday's jump also involved equipment para drops, with the majority of the personnel coming from their base at the famous Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

A video from Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (in Estonian) of the MLRS systems in action is below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:20

Lawyers fined after coronavirus fears prompt them to skip court hearing

16:53

US General: We have incredibly strong relationship with Estonia

16:26

Finance minister: We have money for good projects to shape the future

15:56

Tartu to spend €200,000 to attract space tech startups

15:49

Russian aircraft violates Estonian air space for second time in three days

15:31

Exercise Swift Response opens with MLRS salvo

14:58

Defense minister in Brussels: EU needs to be more united on Russia

14:35

MEP: Kõlvart could be next Center Party leader

14:05

Tartu northern bypass to be completed by 2029

13:39

Coronavirus concentration in wastewater has increased across Estonia

13:31

No new influenza cases diagnosed in Estonia last week

13:21

Vaccination plan for under 50s will be announced next week

13:09

AK: In-company coronavirus vaccine drive attracting younger staff interest

12:37

Medicines agency: 'Anti-coronavirus' nasal spray is only general remedy

12:12

Government approves UNSC domestic action plan on women's rights

11:43

Labor migration between Estonia, Finland may not recover at end of May

11:26

Several medical and care institutions will make vaccination mandatory

10:58

Tallinn-Stockholm ferry may not reopen until 2022

10:42

Health Board: 383 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, seven deaths

10:18

Minister: If restrictions followed now, summer events may happen

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: