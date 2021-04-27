Spring Storm 2021 focused on battle-readiness exercises

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Aerial view of 2020's Exercise Spring Storm in progress. Source: mil.ee
News

This year's large-scale Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) military exercise is aimed at recreating as near to reality a scenario as possible, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) says, and will also involve substantial numbers of participants from various NATO countries.

Capt. Aivo Vahemets, EDF press officer, told regional daily Sakala that while Spring Storm – necessarily a smaller affair again this year due to pandemic considerations – always aims to bring realistic conditions, this year it is particlarly the case. Most of the activity will be hosted at the EDF's Central Polygon training area, and around 2,000 personnel from Denmark, France, Italy, Latvia, Poland, the U.K. and the U.S. are to join the 5,000 Estonians taking part, BNS reports.

This compares with around 10,000 personnel in pre-pandemic times, while maneuvers took place over a wider area.

"The main activities will concentrate on the central training area of the defense forces, but will partially take place also in public space," Capt. Vahemets said of the exercise, which runs May 17 to June 5.

The EDF's flagship 1st and 2nd infantry brigades are to see training at battalion and company level, with the most intensive part of the exercise, including live-fire shooting exercises, running through the final week of Spring Storm.

"The Spring Storm exercise was and still is one of the most important events of the training cycle of the EDF, by which the conscripts who finish their service take their graduation exam, so to speak, and move on to the reserve. Nothing has changed in that this year either,"   Capt. Vahemets went on.

While training in Viljandi County, home of the Sakala newspaper, was hoped for, COVID-19 realities have meant this cannot go ahead, he added, and also means that the number of EDF reservists (around 300) taking part will also be lower than in some other years.

Coronavirus rapid testing and health declaration forms will also be employed during the exercise, in order to minimize viral risk, which will also focus on the synchronization of operation plans, cooperation between levels of command and the preparedness of units in executing battle tasks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Expert committee recommends lowering AstraZeneca age limit

19:37

Spring Storm 2021 focused on battle-readiness exercises

19:05

Prosecutor seeking long sentence for accused in deadly Laagna Road crash

18:43

Tallinn rent exemption extended until end of May

18:28

Conductor Taavi Esko walks 1.6 million steps in one month

17:54

Jõhvi Coding School Opens for admissions

17:27

Gallery: National handball team gathers before final Euro qualifiers

17:06

Tanel Kangert and Rein Taaramäe to start in Giro d'Italia

16:43

Seven serious vaccination side effects reported last week

16:17

Regional daily: Court to decide on Lihula shooter sentence next month

15:58

Estonia fully behind Ukraine, Riigikogu speaker tells Rada counterpart

15:29

Kanepi out of Madrid Open in qualifiers

14:48

Scientific council chief: New coronavirus strains sure to arrive

14:40

Restrictions: Grades 9 and 12 can return to school on May 3

14:33

Vaccine refusals in Ida-Viru County overburdening intensive care units

14:11

Swedbank's Estonia profits fall to €37.6 million

13:52

Tallinn mayor: City to move on with Tallinn City Hall even without Tallink

13:36

Memorandum: Rail Baltic a precondition for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

13:15

Bill would bar civilians from publicly wearing EDF uniforms, insignia

12:55

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #6

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: