Defense minister in Brussels: EU needs to be more united on Russia

Defense minister Kalle Laanet in Brussels Thursday. Source: ERR
Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) has called on European Union member states to take a more united front in its position on Russia, linking this to NATO's stance.

Speaking at an in-person meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels Thursday, the minister said that: "At present, both the NATO Secretary General and the EU member states are taking a very common position that Russia has demonstrated that it is the number one threat in regard to its aggressive behavior."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was also present at the meeting.

"Consequently, EU member states must be united in their messages, and clear and specific. Unfortunately, Europe has not been so united, but it has been flagged and highlighted that it should be united," he told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Thursday.

The EU defense ministers discussed Ukraine – the massing of Russian Federation military personnel close to its borders with that country has been one of the recent developments of concern – as well as the longer-term, 10-year defense policy, AK reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

