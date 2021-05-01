Gallery: Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs arrive at Ämari

News
Italian Air Force F-35s arriving at Ämari.
Open gallery
15 photos
News

Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) jets have arrived at Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn, ahead of the official handover of the NATO Baltic Air Policing duties from the outgoing German Air Force (Luftwaffe) contingent.

The Italians are bringing their Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIs, marking the first time the state-of-the-art, fifth generation multi-role combat fighter has been seen in Estonia.

The Italians personnel's home is the Amendola Air Base in Foggia province, Italy, where their unit, the 13th Fighter-Bomber Squadron, is based.

They will be taking on the Baltic air policing duties from the Germans next week. NATO air forces often use the Ämari posting to carry out valuable training exercises as well as the more quotidian tasks of identifying and sometimes escorting Russian Federation jets flying close to Baltic States' air space.

The tour is the second to be conducted by Italians since Estonia joined NATO in 2004; the last time the Aeronautica Militare was at Ämari came in 2018.

The Germans and their Eurofighter Typhoons are ending a double-header tour which started back in August 2020.

The F-35 is a family of single-engine, supersonic, stealth multirole fighters and is also the first operational supersonic short take-off and vertical landing aircraft (STOVL) stealth fighter, considered by the U.S. as its primary strike fighter for conducting suppression of enemy air defense (SEAD) missions, mainly due to its advanced sensors and mission systems. In some aspects it has superseded the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, which is still in service, though the last examples were delivered nearly 10 years ago.

Over 600 F-35 Lightning IIs have been built, and the first flights were made in 2006. The F-35 is operated by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Other operators include Britain's RAF and the Israeli Air Force, as well as the Italian air force.

The other NATO Baltic Air Policing base is at Šiauliai, Lithuania, which is also hosting the Italian air force, who have just taken over from the Spanish air force, also equipped with Typhoons.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

Cabinet wants to put stop to inshore hazardous substance STS transfers

13:46

Ex-minister: Foreigners should speak Estonian after six months in country

12:29

Investigation underway into Rakvere vulnerable children care home abuse

11:48

AK: Two-month-old puppy already undergoing police canine training

11:19

Health Board: 408 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, five deaths

10:49

Justice minister: Bill raising age of consent to 16 being processed

10:07

AK: Nurses' union holding out for better conditions in negotiations

08:55

Gallery: Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs arrive at Ämari

08:28

Kontaveit through to round two in Madrid

30.04

European Investment Bank grants Estonia €120-million COVID-19 top-up loan

30.04

Daily: 'Indian' coronavirus strain identified in Estonian lab last week

30.04

Restaurant owners not optimistic about Monday's reopening

30.04

Analysis: People moved in direction of Latvia, Hiiumaa during school break

30.04

Nationality, mother tongue and immigration questions added to census

30.04

QR code digital coronavirus vaccine certificate system launches

30.04

Denmark prosecutor drops all former Danske CEO money laundering charges

30.04

Deputy mayor suspected of taking prohibited donation

30.04

Civil servant salaries increased more than average in 2020

30.04

National Library renovation to start in 2022

30.04

May 9 Victory Day event in Tallinn to go ahead

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: