Speaker to Canadian counterpart: Our two countries enjoy great relations

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Former prime minister, Riigikogu speaker and Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Canada and Estonia have deep-rooted relations, manifest in areas including defense and security and climate change issues, Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) says.

Ratas noted Tuesday that an international organization of national parliaments which both countries belong to: "Provides excellent opportunities for discussing topics which are universally important at the parliamentary level, such as issues relating to the development of the Arctic, security or climate change."

Speaking to his Canadian opposite number, Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota (LPC/PLC), via video link-up, Ratas went on to note that: "Estonia and Canada have an active and great bilateral cooperation."

"Our countries have been strong allies in NATO and partners in the UN," Ratas added, according to BNS.

The NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based in Latvia, analog to the Estonian battlegroup at Tapa, is Canadian-led.

The pair also talked improving bilateral parliamentary cooperation, fighting against climate change and the current situation of the spread of COVID-19 virus, BNS reports.

Ratas also noted the substantial Estonian community in Canada.

He said: "A community of over 25,000 people equates to a medium-size city in Estonia. Last Saturday, I had a chance to address the members of the central organization of Canadian Estonians. and to thank them for active participation in both societies."

He also thanked Canada for receiving and supporting these people during World War II.

On the basis of the existing strong cooperation, it is viable to contribute more to the work of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) as well, Ratas said.

As such he invited his Canadian counterpart to co-organize a workshop on measures to combat climate change, which could be held as a part of the IPU Speakers Conference in September in Vienna, Austria.

The two speakers also shared information on the coronavirus picture in their respective countries, including the state of play with vaccines and restrictions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:53

Speaker to Canadian counterpart: Our two countries enjoy great relations

20:11

Woman dies after being struck by train

19:31

Gallery: Shooting of 'Fools of Fame' starts

18:54

Bill raising age of consent passes first reading

18:29

Port of Tallinn case lawyers seek removal of 'biased' judge

18:01

Jüri Luik leaving Riigikogu for foreign service post

17:36

Finance ministry: Tax take up nearly 20 percent on year to Q1 2021

16:53

16-49 year olds will be largest age group to vaccinate

16:29

Mayor of Tallinn: Half of space can't be taken away from cars

15:53

Police shoot out tires of two different trucks during drugs chase

15:12

Over 40s can register for covid vaccinations from May 13

14:53

Estonia urgently requesting additional AstraZeneca doses

14:26

Shipping lines aiming to lay on special cruises in Finland, Sweden, Estonia

14:10

Former chancellor of justice sues government over coronavirus restrictions

14:08

Prime minister: Theaters, cinemas to reopen May 24, at 50 percent occupancy

13:58

Culture minister: Integration in Estonia generally a consistent success

13:33

Estonian National Museum wants to host 200,000 visitors

12:53

All children, students can return to school on May 17

12:49

Minister: Other EU states could follow suit on Estonia's stance on Russia

12:24

64 side effects reported after vaccination last week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: