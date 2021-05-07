MEP: Kõlvart could be next Center Party leader

If chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas was to be elected president later this year, current Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart could be the new leader of the party, MEP Yana Toom said in an interview with newspaper Eesti Päevaleht .

Toom (Center) said Ratas has not denied the rumors that he is about to run for president and that he may want to be president.

This would mean he could no longer be chairman of the Center Party, but while she has no ambitions to be leader, in her opinion, she could see Kõlvart in the role.

"Yes, I could. /.../ I think it would be a very good option," said Toom.

She said she does not think Mailis Reps could come leader due to suspicions of corruption and an ongoing police investigation.

Jüri Ratas is the former prime minister of Estonia who resigned in January, causing the Center, Isama and EKRE coalition to collapse. President Kersti Kaljulaid's five-year term of office comes to an end this autumn.

