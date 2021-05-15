Gallery: Prime minister, mayor open 20th annual Tallinn Day

news
Mayor and prime minister on Tallinn Day.
news

The annual Tallinn Day opened Saturday morning with the traditional meet-up of Tallinn mayor and prime minister at the Lühike jälg gates in the Old Town.

As per tradition, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) arrived at the gate, which once demarcated the lower town and the upper town, knocking on its wooden door, to be answered by Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

The pair then walked around the old town, accompanied by photographers and their entourages.

Tallinn Day, which started in 2002, marks the granting of Lübeck rights to Tallinn in 1248, with which Tallinn also joined the Hanseatic League.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

