Gallery: Vabaduse väljak gets Europe Day makeover

{{1620475260000 | amCalendar}}
Vabaduse väljak in Tallinn, decorated with flowers for Europe Day and Mother's Day.
Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) in Tallinn was bedecked with a carpet of flowers, marking both Europe Day and Mother's Day, Sunday May 9.

The flower arrangement, in the colors both of the EU and Estonia's flags, was unveiled by Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart at noon Saturday, to the accompaniment of the EU anthem, tolled by the adjacent Jaani Kirik's (St. John's Church) bellringers, Tallinn City Government announced via a press release.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson was also present, while she and the mayor were due to take place in a smart device-based orienteering race.

Many of the potted flowers used in the floral decoration are to be gathered up and given to women working in hospitals, rescue centers, schools, kindergartens and other high-intensity or front-line workplaces, the city government says.

Europe Day dates back to 1950 and the original vision of a European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) among western European countries as outlined by France's then-foreign minister Robert Schuman.

The ECSC is seen as the forerunner of today's EU.

The eastern town of Narva also saw its town hall square festooned in the same way (see gallery below).

 

This article was updated to include galleries of Tallinn and Narva.

 

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

