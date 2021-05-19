Gallery: Palms and urban lilies decorate Old Town's new roadblocks

News
Open gallery
8 photos
News

This week, roadblocks designed by architect Villem Tomiste, in which smaller trees and shrubs can be planted, have been placed on the streets of Harju and Kullassepa in Tallinn's Old Town. For now, palms have been planted in the roadblocks.

The urban environment and public works department of Tallinn city government organized an idea contest in 2018 to create urban designs for the roadblocks used in Old Town. The contest's goal was to find roadblocks that are suitable visually and meet technical requirements, explained the department's deputy director Tarmo Sulg.

14 different proposals were presented for the contest with Stuudio Tallinn's "Roheline linnamüür" ("Green city wall") chosen as the winner. The work's architect Villem Tomiste proposed the roadblocks be designed while drawing inspiration from the city walls of Old Town and its towers. To make the towers stand out in the urban view, the design saw fit to plant smaller plants in the roadblocks.

"The small forms were born inspired from Old Town walls and bastions. They are roadblocks to protect the Town Hall Square, developing this modern green city wall," Tomiste commented.

"The public space is the living room of a city resident and as is at home, the space of Harju tänav has been designed to change, to become modern and fresh. In the winter, there are evergreen pines and rowans growing here, palms and exotic plants will grow in the summer," the architect added.

The 30 roadblocks reached Harju and Kullassepa streets on Monday and the concrete pots can be placed in necessary locations around the city, in groups or one by one. For now, dwarf palm trees, strelitzia and tough urban lilies have been planted in the roadblocks, Tarmo Sulg said.

The plant pot-roadblocks weigh 340 kg and are made of light gray concrete. The winning work also saw the roadblocks used in the form of a small souvenir.

The prototyping and preparing of the idea contest winning roadblocks was a time-consuming process as there was no experience of making such concrete elements in Estonia, Sulg noted. Therefore, the elements were made in Italy, the total cost of production and delivery came out to €67,320.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Bankruptcies grow 26 percent on year to coronavirus-hit 2020

18:50

Rail Baltic announces procurement for local station planning

18:24

Video: Tallinn to create extra cycle paths for summer period

17:57

Health Board chief: No lock-down this summer

17:23

Gallery: Palms and urban lilies decorate Old Town's new roadblocks

16:58

New vaccination time slots to be added once a week

16:33

Head of PPA orchestra: Joining two orchestras is more difficult than seems

16:16

Survey finds 1 in 6 Estonians sexually abused in childhood

15:51

Prime minister in Ukraine: Conflict in Europe must be consigned to history

15:39

Wrestler released from temporary competition ban Updated

15:32

Lack of procurement for ISS building extension works annoyed companies

15:18

Global Estonian Report: May 19- May 26

14:19

National helpline 1247 down for three hours Tuesday afternoon

14:04

EU commissioner: Digitalization is at the heart of sustainable recovery

13:48

Lawyer: Restrictions and vaccination requirements have to be proportionate

13:14

Eneli Jefimova becomes fastest 14-year old in European championship history

12:49

Defense minister: Term 'conscription' could be reworded

12:19

Construction materials in midst of historic price hike

11:53

Isamaa leader calls for pre-midsummer general assembly after all

11:22

Estonian mountain biker earns ticket to Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: