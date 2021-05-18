Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

News
Luther Quarter in the future.
Open gallery
20 photos
News

One of the last historical industrial areas to be renovated into a real estate development is a former Tallinn plywood factory, known as the Luther quarter. A major park will be established in the center of the business and living quarter, which will stay in public use.

Furniture hasn't been manufactured for over 15 years in the district, meaning the old manufacturing buildings have stayed empty and nature has started to overtake what humans had built.

Lying between Pärnu Road, Tatari, Vana-Lõuna and Vineeri streets, the center of the 3.5-hectare Luther residential and business quarter will consist of a 5,000-square-meter public park lined with historic manufacturing buildings. Commercial spaces will be built there.

"There are almost 25,000 square meters of historic buildings here. There are better preserved and worse preserved parts, but in essence, we plan to revive the historic buildings. In total, there are a little over 100,000 square meters of building rights in the quarter. The new building is roughly 75,000 square meters," Timo Aarmaa, Development Project Manager at Triple Net Capital, said.

Triple Net Capital acquired the Luther Quarter property in February this year. The developer hopes to complete the entire quarter in about five years.

The historic buildings under heritage protection will be restored by APEX Architecture bureau. The apartments will be built in new buildings. Hayashi-Grossschmidt's architectural firm won the architectural competition for the construction of new apartment buildings.

Architect Hanno Grossschmidt says that the region is very controversial in nature, and it was most difficult to not overthink during the process.

"The old building, the new building, the big emptiness in the middle of this quarter and the detailed plan allows for building volumes of up to 12 floors. There are nine taller buildings. Eight of them are mainly apartment buildings and one is a commercial building," Grossschmidt said.

Historical manufacturing has also been kept in mind when planning the new building.

"We've used roofing tiles on the walls to create curved facades that look like bent plywood," Grossschmidt said.

The work will start in stages, first, the historical buildings will be renovated. For example, a modern food street will be built in one of them.

The volume of the investment is estimated at €150 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

New lead director and head of Tallinn City Theater announced

16:17

Government allocates €1.6 million to MS Estonia wreck underwater surveys

15:47

Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

15:18

Tallinn mayor: EDF orchestra could come under city authority

14:52

Vaccines chief apologizes over online reservation delays

14:22

Finance minister: More clarity needed in state budget drafting

13:49

Statistics: Agriculture characterized by part-time work, businesses

13:38

Minister of Interior: Orchestras of PPA and Defense Forces could be merged Updated

13:16

Prime minister to BBC: Russia diplomat expulsion a new phenomenon

12:22

Football world cup qualifier relocation to Poland cost state €140,000

11:48

Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

11:13

Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

11:07

Health Board: 295 new positive coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:46

Wrestler seeking swift resolution on doping charges

10:12

Estonia starting has AstraZeneca vaccine surplus, which may be donated

09:41

Daily: Tapa scene of weekend brawl between British soldiers and local men

09:01

Minister: Military band spending cuts do not mean end of the institution

08:25

EDF commander: Military orchestra cuts preferable to alternatives

17.05

Prosecutor's office decides to file charges against seven in Erial case

17.05

Health minister: Supply of vaccines to likely exceed demand from mid-June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: