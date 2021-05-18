Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

One of the last historical industrial areas to be renovated into a real estate development is a former Tallinn plywood factory, known as the Luther quarter. A major park will be established in the center of the business and living quarter, which will stay in public use.

Furniture hasn't been manufactured for over 15 years in the district, meaning the old manufacturing buildings have stayed empty and nature has started to overtake what humans had built.

Lying between Pärnu Road, Tatari, Vana-Lõuna and Vineeri streets, the center of the 3.5-hectare Luther residential and business quarter will consist of a 5,000-square-meter public park lined with historic manufacturing buildings. Commercial spaces will be built there.

"There are almost 25,000 square meters of historic buildings here. There are better preserved and worse preserved parts, but in essence, we plan to revive the historic buildings. In total, there are a little over 100,000 square meters of building rights in the quarter. The new building is roughly 75,000 square meters," Timo Aarmaa, Development Project Manager at Triple Net Capital, said.

Triple Net Capital acquired the Luther Quarter property in February this year. The developer hopes to complete the entire quarter in about five years.

The historic buildings under heritage protection will be restored by APEX Architecture bureau. The apartments will be built in new buildings. Hayashi-Grossschmidt's architectural firm won the architectural competition for the construction of new apartment buildings.

Architect Hanno Grossschmidt says that the region is very controversial in nature, and it was most difficult to not overthink during the process.

"The old building, the new building, the big emptiness in the middle of this quarter and the detailed plan allows for building volumes of up to 12 floors. There are nine taller buildings. Eight of them are mainly apartment buildings and one is a commercial building," Grossschmidt said.

Historical manufacturing has also been kept in mind when planning the new building.

"We've used roofing tiles on the walls to create curved facades that look like bent plywood," Grossschmidt said.

The work will start in stages, first, the historical buildings will be renovated. For example, a modern food street will be built in one of them.

The volume of the investment is estimated at €150 million.

