Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million development

The Luther Quarter will start to be developed in 2026.
Real estate developer Arco Vara has signed a deal to purchase the Luther Quarter in Tallinn and will develop homes, offices, and leisure facilities on the site. The total investment exceeds €200 million.

The former playwood factory, bounded by Pärnu maantee, Tatari, Vana-Lõuna, and Vineeri streets, consists of 15 properties.

Plans for the quarter include 454 apartments, nearly 18,500 square meters of commercial space, and an underground parking garage with 615 spaces.

As part of the development, historical industrial buildings will be preserved and restored, and integrated with the new modern urban environment, Arco Vara announced.

Construction is set to begin in 2026 and will be carried out in stages, with four new buildings to be erected during the first phase.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

