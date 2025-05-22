Tallinn and Valencia sign urban innovation and entrepreneurship cooperation deal

Tallinn and the Spanish city Valencia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership focused on urban innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology transfer. The City of Tallinn signed similar agreement with German City Heidelberg earlier this month.

According to a press release, the memorandum, which was signed in the Estonian capital on Thursday, May 22, aims to strengthen cooperation between the two cities to support pilot projects and foster the international growth of innovative companies.

It includes mutual recognition of Tallinn's "Test in Tallinn" and Valencia's "València Urban Sandbox" programs. Both provide companies the opportunity to implement pilot projects in their counterpart's public urban spaces, with the support of local governments and infrastructure.

The agreement also establishes an annual pilot program, allowing each city to propose up to three projects to be tested by its partner. Startups will receive support in entering new markets, including city-level and partner assistance, and visibility at local innovation events.

The cities have additionally committed to joint communication activities, including sharing information through official channels and publishing joint press releases.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose said the city's partnership with Valencia marks an important step in expanding Tallinn's international cooperation network. "Urban testing environments offer companies a real opportunity to test their solutions, taking into account local needs and conditions," Roose explained.

"Our goal is to open doors to new markets for Estonian companies and provide the strongest possible launch platform for everyone who wants to make cities smarter and more sustainable. The strategic partnership with Valencia is part of Tallinn's broader plan to create a Europe-wide innovation testing network among cities."

According to Vice-President of the CV Foundation for Strategic Promotion, Development, and Urban Innovation in the City of Valencia Paula María Llobet Vilarrasa, the agreement with Tallinn comes at an important time.

"Thanks to this agreement, we are partnering with top players at a pivotal moment for the internationalization and scaling of our innovative business ecosystem," Vilarrasa said.

"This cooperation reflects our city council's firm commitment to strategic alliances that support startups and companies in expanding globally and creating new jobs. It also encourages the uptake of innovative solutions in new markets and strengthens our capacity to attract investment."

The cooperation with Valencia follows the partnership signed between Tallinn and the German city of Heidelberg on May 6, which also focuses on cross-border urban testing and support for innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Tallinn-based companies can now pilot their solutions in two international partner cities, while Valencia and Heidelberg-based businesses gain access to Tallinn's urban test environment.

The memorandum of understanding between Tallinn and Valencia is valid for one year, with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement. The parties are also able to develop additional implementation plans for specific projects.

---

