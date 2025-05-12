New car tunnel to run beneath Hipodroomi development in Tallinn

Entrepreneurs developing the Hipodroomi area in Tallinn are constructing an underground tunnel nearly a quarter of a kilometer long beneath the future district, moving car traffic below ground. The tunnel is expected to be completed within a year and will cost approximately €5 million.

Reterra, the developer building the Hipodroomi district, announced that infrastructure construction has begun, with a central feature being a tunnel nearly 250 meters long connecting the future Hipodroomi tänav with Merimetsa tee, which runs parallel to it.

According to Reterra, this marks the first time in Estonia that a tunnel designated for car traffic is being built beneath a residential and commercial district.

As part of the tunnel project, Merimetsa tee will be reconstructed and Hipodroomi tänav will be built, partially occupying the area currently used by the trolleybus depot on Paldiski maantee. The tunnel will feature a one-lane road in each direction and include two roundabouts.

Reterra owner and CEO Reigo Randmets told ERR that the tunnel is scheduled for completion by spring next year. Alongside the tunnel construction, underground parking facilities and Hipodroomi tänav are also being developed. The tunnel will provide access to parking garages located beneath the district, which will offer spaces for local residents, businesses and clients of commercial buildings. Only a few parking spots will remain at street level, intended for short-term use by nearby businesses.

The Hipodroomi developers are financing the tunnel project. "The total cost of the district's infrastructure is around €21 million, with the tunnel accounting for roughly a quarter of that," Randmets said.

However, the Hipodroomi tunnel will not be the longest car traffic tunnel in Tallinn. That title belongs to the Järvevana tee tunnel, which opened in 2013 and stretches 320 meters. At its deepest point, it descends nearly 16 meters below the surface level of Lake Ülemiste.

Renders of the planned Hipodroomi Quarter in Tallinn's Pelgulinn neighborhood. Source: Referra Estate

Work to reach Hipodroomi intersection

While current work on Merimetsa tee, the construction of Hipodroomi tänav and the tunnel has not disrupted traffic, the entire Hipodroomi intersection and its surrounding area on Paldiski maantee are expected to be reconstructed in the near future.

Randmets said the next major step in infrastructure development will be the intersection's reconstruction, which should take place within the next couple of years.

"This will include the addition of pedestrian and bike paths and the improvement of bus lanes. The reconstruction will cover the intersection of Paldiski maantee, Endla tänav and Mustamäe tee, extending to Mooni tänav," he said.

Meanwhile, construction of the district on land owned by Reterra is already underway. According to Randmets, five buildings are currently under construction.

However, the full development will take time. "Reterra's portion of the district is expected to be completed by 2035, including green spaces, a streambed, a public central square, children's playgrounds and more," Randmets said.

In addition to Reterra, there are two other developers active in the area — Alfa Property and EKE — who plan to build four interconnected commercial buildings on their respective sites.

A section of Paldiski maantee leading up to the Hipodroom intersection, where the street is set to be rebuilt within the next couple of years. Source: Reterra

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!