X!

New car tunnel to run beneath Hipodroomi development in Tallinn

News
Hipodroomi development.
Open gallery
28 photos
News

Entrepreneurs developing the Hipodroomi area in Tallinn are constructing an underground tunnel nearly a quarter of a kilometer long beneath the future district, moving car traffic below ground. The tunnel is expected to be completed within a year and will cost approximately €5 million.

Reterra, the developer building the Hipodroomi district, announced that infrastructure construction has begun, with a central feature being a tunnel nearly 250 meters long connecting the future Hipodroomi tänav with Merimetsa tee, which runs parallel to it.

According to Reterra, this marks the first time in Estonia that a tunnel designated for car traffic is being built beneath a residential and commercial district.

As part of the tunnel project, Merimetsa tee will be reconstructed and Hipodroomi tänav will be built, partially occupying the area currently used by the trolleybus depot on Paldiski maantee. The tunnel will feature a one-lane road in each direction and include two roundabouts.

Reterra owner and CEO Reigo Randmets told ERR that the tunnel is scheduled for completion by spring next year. Alongside the tunnel construction, underground parking facilities and Hipodroomi tänav are also being developed. The tunnel will provide access to parking garages located beneath the district, which will offer spaces for local residents, businesses and clients of commercial buildings. Only a few parking spots will remain at street level, intended for short-term use by nearby businesses.

The Hipodroomi developers are financing the tunnel project. "The total cost of the district's infrastructure is around €21 million, with the tunnel accounting for roughly a quarter of that," Randmets said.

However, the Hipodroomi tunnel will not be the longest car traffic tunnel in Tallinn. That title belongs to the Järvevana tee tunnel, which opened in 2013 and stretches 320 meters. At its deepest point, it descends nearly 16 meters below the surface level of Lake Ülemiste.

Renders of the planned Hipodroomi Quarter in Tallinn's Pelgulinn neighborhood. Source: Referra Estate

Work to reach Hipodroomi intersection

While current work on Merimetsa tee, the construction of Hipodroomi tänav and the tunnel has not disrupted traffic, the entire Hipodroomi intersection and its surrounding area on Paldiski maantee are expected to be reconstructed in the near future.

Randmets said the next major step in infrastructure development will be the intersection's reconstruction, which should take place within the next couple of years.

"This will include the addition of pedestrian and bike paths and the improvement of bus lanes. The reconstruction will cover the intersection of Paldiski maantee, Endla tänav and Mustamäe tee, extending to Mooni tänav," he said.

Meanwhile, construction of the district on land owned by Reterra is already underway. According to Randmets, five buildings are currently under construction.

However, the full development will take time. "Reterra's portion of the district is expected to be completed by 2035, including green spaces, a streambed, a public central square, children's playgrounds and more," Randmets said.

In addition to Reterra, there are two other developers active in the area — Alfa Property and EKE — who plan to build four interconnected commercial buildings on their respective sites.

A section of Paldiski maantee leading up to the Hipodroom intersection, where the street is set to be rebuilt within the next couple of years. Source: Reterra

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Minister puts peatland restoration plans on pause

18:36

Ministry plans to raise postal costs by 20 percent

17:55

MPs to discuss Estonia's withdrawal from anti-personnel mine ban next week

17:48

Tommy Cash and nublu among first acts announced for 2025 Station Narva festival

16:54

Car wrecks can be given away for free starting May 12

16:11

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

15:23

New car tunnel to run beneath Hipodroomi development in Tallinn

14:51

Former Nõmme Radio's license goes to new hip-hop-focused station

14:17

Tristan Priimägi: The dead internet

13:45

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia-Belarus border after rise in migrant crossings

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.05

Bronze Soldier monument defaced with graffiti

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

11.05

Additional units deployed to Estonia by helicopter in Exercise Hedgehog

12:25

Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million development

09.05

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

09:35

Medical institutions running into language barrier increasingly often

10.05

41-nation cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concludes in Tallinn

11.05

Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo