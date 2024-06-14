Tallinn city government leaves Hipodroomi intersection design unchanged

Tallinn City Government says it will go ahead with current design plan for a major intersection west of the city center, arguing it accommodates all modes of transportation and offers sufficient traffic capacity.

While members of the Reform-Isamaa-Eesti 200-SDE Tallinn coalition were not in full agreement on what to do with the Hippodroom intersection (Hippodroomi ristmik), adjacent to a former horse racing track which is now to be developed on, it was decided not to make any substantive changes, to allow the development to go ahead.

The junction, in the Kristiine neighborhood, is a traffic lights-regulated, somewhat skewed crossroads likely laid out at a time when private car traffic volumes in Tallinn would have been much lower than they are in the present day, with Paldiski mnt, Mustamäe tee and Endla tee, all major roads, converging at the site.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said: "Thousands of residents will move into the Hipodroom residential area in the future, and traffic congestion at the intersection will inevitably increase."

"For this reason, do not agree with eliminating the public transport lane and merely maintaining the current intersection capacity," Järvan, who holds the portfolio for transport in the capital, went on.

"To prevent congestion, the capacity of the Hipodroom intersection should be boosted by adding lanes. However, since project changes require city government consensus, but which seem unattainable, blocking the current solution and indefinitely delaying the start of work would be extremely unfair to the private developer investing in the Hipodroomi residential area," he added.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said: "The Hipodroom intersection, developed in collaboration with the city, will offer a safe, functional, and green street space for everyone. Nowadays, capacity is measured in people, not cars."

Pere put the figure at one car per new apartment being added into the traffic flow when the project is completed.

"The new city administration, however, is finally listening to developers and architects, and using the best scientific practices, we will amend the city's parking regulations by autumn, reducing congestion and lowering apartment prices," Pere added.

The project had initially included plans to add an extra lane at the intersection (see maps below).

Location of the Hippodroom intersection in Tallinn. Source: Google Maps

Hippodroom intersection layout. Source: Google Maps

However, the previous city administration directed the Hipodroom project developer to cut the number of planned lanes on Paldiski mnt, a major east-west thoroughfare, and at the Hipodroom intersection.

This led to one additional lane being added in the plans, and one public transport lane being removed.

The revised solution involves reconstructing the Hipodroom junction with one fewer lane, thus providing more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Based on the results of additional modeling, some minor but significant urban modifications were made, including adjustments to the number of lanes in the Hipodroom area and to the infrastructure planned for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The City of Tallinn says it supports the developer in the swift implementation of the project, the agreed solution with the developer is optimal for a range of user groups—pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users, and private vehicle drivers.

Modifying the project would likely prevent the developer from starting construction work on the intersection area next year and would also require changes to the timelines for the reconstruction of utility networks, the city government said.

The space gained from the removed public transport lane will be used to enlarge the safety aspects and to provide additional space for greenery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!