Reconstruction of Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection set to begin

Hipodroomi development.
Hipodroomi development. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Reconstruction of the Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection is expected to begin this spring and will be completed by autumn 2027.

Reterra Estate, which is developing the Hipodroomi Quarter, together with Tallinna Vesi and Utilitas, has signed a contract with Megido OÜ to reconstruct the whole Paldiski maantee intersection.

The total cost of the construction procurement for the Hipodroom intersection, which connects Paldiski maantee, Endla tänav and Mustamäe tee, is €11.6 million plus VAT, the majority of which will be covered by private capital.

"Construction of this intersection will take place over the next two years. The direction heading out of the city toward Haabersti will be built this summer, and in the summer of 2027 the direction heading into the city will be built. The intersection will remain open to traffic the entire time, but it will cause some disruptions," said Reigo Randmets, CEO of Reterra.

The number of traffic lanes will not be reduced.

A section of Paldiski maantee leading up to the Hipodroom intersection, where the street is set to be rebuilt within the next couple of years. Source: Reterra

Editor: Helen Wright, Mari Peegel

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

