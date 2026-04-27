Temporary traffic restrictions installed at Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection

Minor traffic disruptions will take place from April 27 to 29 around the Hipodroom intersection in Tallinn's Kristiine, connected to the start of major reconstruction works next week.

Construction work will take place on Paldiski maantee along the section from Merelahe tee to Mooni tänav and is scheduled for completion by the end of August 2027.

Work will begin in the spring so that the outbound direction from the city and the intersection can be completed before winter.

The work will connect the new Hipodroom residential and commercial quarter with the rest of the city. It will also make the section of Paldiski maantee between Endla and Mooni streets safer and a more modern urban space for all road users.

As part of the reconstruction, new separated bicycle paths, green islands, modern lighting, and a new crossing for pedestrians and cyclists will be built at the intersection. The existing Paldiski maantee avenue of trees will be preserved.

Map of the Hipodroom intersection's reorganization for May (red areas are closed, green stretches of road remain open). Source: City of Tallinn.

A new left-turn option will also be created from Hipodroomi tänav toward the city center.

In addition, AS Tallinna Vesi will construct a stormwater collector and upgrade water and sewer pipelines, while Utilitas Tallinna Soojus will build district heating pipelines.

Public transport routes serving the area will remain unchanged until June 1.

The city asks road users to allow extra travel time during construction and, if possible, to use alternative routes.

Those traveling toward the city center from the directions of Keila, Tabasalu, and Kakumäe are advised, if possible, to use Ehitajate tee.

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