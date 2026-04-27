X!

Temporary traffic restrictions installed at Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection

News
Road works at Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection on April 27, 2026.
Open gallery
15 photos
News

Minor traffic disruptions will take place from April 27 to 29 around the Hipodroom intersection in Tallinn's Kristiine, connected to the start of major reconstruction works next week.

Construction work will take place on Paldiski maantee along the section from Merelahe tee to Mooni tänav and is scheduled for completion by the end of August 2027.

Work will begin in the spring so that the outbound direction from the city and the intersection can be completed before winter.

The work will connect the new Hipodroom residential and commercial quarter with the rest of the city. It will also make the section of Paldiski maantee between Endla and Mooni streets safer and a more modern urban space for all road users.

As part of the reconstruction, new separated bicycle paths, green islands, modern lighting, and a new crossing for pedestrians and cyclists will be built at the intersection. The existing Paldiski maantee avenue of trees will be preserved.

Map of the Hipodroom intersection's reorganization for May (red areas are closed, green stretches of road remain open). Source: City of Tallinn.

A new left-turn option will also be created from Hipodroomi tänav toward the city center.

In addition, AS Tallinna Vesi will construct a stormwater collector and upgrade water and sewer pipelines, while Utilitas Tallinna Soojus will build district heating pipelines.

Public transport routes serving the area will remain unchanged until June 1.

The city asks road users to allow extra travel time during construction and, if possible, to use alternative routes.

Those traveling toward the city center from the directions of Keila, Tabasalu, and Kakumäe are advised, if possible, to use Ehitajate tee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Temporary traffic restrictions installed at Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection

13:35

Analyst: In business reality, pressure and work stress are inevitable

12:57

Rural homes cheaper in Finland than in Estonia

12:25

Estonian president to Finnish media: Ukraine war could end quite suddenly

11:45

Expansion of Alutaguse National Park still under debate

11:18

KOOS political party struggling to open bank account Updated

11:10

Prosecutor: Comms data must be retained also for security reasons

10:31

New Narva center to help support shift to Estonian-language education

09:13

Criminals can still change names via marriage or divorce under new law

08:25

Igor Gretskiy: Estonia and the Donbas scenario – A misleading analogy

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.04

Man who worked in the Chernobyl disaster area: Cleanup work was pointless

26.04

PPA boat crosses into Russian waters after technical failure

26.04

Winter conditions cause traffic accidents and fallen trees across Estonia

26.04

Fewer mosquitoes expected in Estonia this spring

24.04

Drone fragments, Russian 'shadow fleet' oil pollution wash up on Estonian beach

07:58

12 injured after bus crash in Ida-Viru County

26.04

Estonia signs defense industry development agreement with Ukraine

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

25.04

Tartu's Kompanii tänav to be pedestrianized over summer

26.04

Oil spill cleanup continues on Estonia's north coast next week

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo