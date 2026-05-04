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Delays expected at Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection from Tuesday

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Road works at Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection on April 27, 2026.
Road works at Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection on April 27, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Drivers should expect delays from Tuesday until the end of the month when road works at the Hipodroom intersection in Tallinn officially starts.

The intersections inbound direction toward the city will be closed from May 5 to May 29, and traffic will be diverted to the opposite direction. The new temporary traffic arrangement will take effect on May 5 at 10 a.m.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Joel Jesse (Center) said the city is doing everything possible to ease the traffic burden caused by the reconstruction.

"The Hipodroom intersection is a very heavily trafficked junction, and during construction, traffic disruption is inevitable. We have prepared for this, traffic controllers will be on site during the first few days, and if necessary, we will adjust traffic light cycles both at the intersection and in the surrounding street network to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible. The situation will certainly not be normal," Jesse said.

During the evening rush hour on May 5 and the morning and evening rush hours on May 6, traffic controllers will assist at the intersection. If necessary, controllers will also be used during rush hours on May 7.

Map of the Hipodroom intersection's reorganization for May (red areas are closed, green stretches of road remain open). Source: City of Tallinn.

The red stretch of Paldiski mnt. will be closed to traffic in June 2026. Source: City of Tallinn.

The city government recommends that drivers coming from Keila via Paldiski maantee choose an alternative route into the city in advance, for example via Pärnu maantee. Where possible, public transport should be preferred, as there is a train connection from Keila.

Those traveling toward the city center from the directions of Tabasalu and Harku are advised, if possible, to take a route through Mustamäe.

During construction, traffic will remain open at the intersection, but traffic management will change in stages. Starting June 1, the outbound direction on Paldiski maantee will be closed on the section from Mooni tänav to Merelahe tee, with traffic redirected to the inbound direction.

Public transport routes serving the area will not change until June 1. Information on further changes and updated timetables will be published in early June on the website transport.tallinn.ee.

After the work is finished, the new Hipodroom residential and commercial quarter will be connected to the rest of the city and the section of Paldiski maantee between Endla tänav and Mooni tänav will be safer for all road users.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Urmet Kook

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