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Traffic delays expected as Tallinn's Hipodroom intersection facelift starts in May

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Reconstruction of a major Tallinn intersection starts soon and will take about 18 months, bringing temporary traffic detours and delays.

At a cost of €11.6 million, the development, at the Hipodroom intersection to the west of the city center, will aim to connect the new Hipodroom residential and business quarter with the rest of the city.

The City of Tallinn says the work will also modernize and make safer the section of Paldiski mnt which runs between Endla and Mooni streets.

The work starts Tuesday, May 5, with the aim of completing the outbound direction from the city and the intersection before winter sets in.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in August 2027, and the city asks road users to expect longer travel times in the area during that time, and to use alternative routes where possible.

Map of the Hipodroom intersection's reorganization for May (red areas are closed, green stretches of road remain open). Source: City of Tallinn.

Those traveling toward the city center from the commuter town of Keila and the Tabasalu and Kakumäe neighborhoods just outside Tallinn are advised to use Ehitajate tee where possible, instead of Paldiski mnt.

At the same time, the intersection will remain open to traffic, though with localized closures in phases.

The first of these will already start on Monday, April 27, and last for two days.

From May 5 to the end of the month, the inbound direction toward the city will be closed at the intersection, with two-way traffic redirected to the opposite carriageway.

The red stretch of Paldiski mnt. will be closed to traffic in June 2026. Source: City of Tallinn.

Then from June 1, the outbound direction from the city will be closed on the section from Merelahe tee to Mooni tänav; traffic will be redirected to the inbound lanes.
Public transport routes serving the area will remain unchanged until June 1.

Information about further changes and updated schedules are to be published in early June on the Tallinn Transport website.

The reconstruction will include new separated bike lanes, green islands, modern lighting, and a new crossing at the intersection for pedestrians and cyclists. The existing tree-lined avenue along Paldiski mnt will be left in place, and a new left-turn option will also be created from Hipodroom tänav toward the city center.

Hipodroomi ristmik, Paldiski mnt-Mustamäe tee Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Reigo Randmets, CEO of Reterra Estate OÜ, one of the developers of the Hipodroom quarter, said that the reconstruction of Paldiski mnt will significantly improve mobility and safety for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as a greater amount of green areas being installed.

Tallinna Vesi, the private sector firm which supplies water to the capital, is also to build a stormwater collector and upgrade water supply and sewage pipelines; district heating firm Utilitas Tallinna Soojus is to install the required heating infrastructure too.

As well as Reterra, Tallinna Vesi, Utilitas and the City of Tallinn, developers Alfa Property OÜ are to fund the reconstruction.

The new Hipodroom quarter is being built on land which had long been used as a pony and trap-racing course, hence the name. It had once hosted cricket matches too, as well as other events.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

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