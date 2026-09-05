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State to order shelter plans for up to 400 buildings

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Public shelter sign.
Public shelter sign. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Riigi Kinnisvara (RKAS) is ordering shelter plans and proposals for how rooms could be adapted for up to 400 buildings, and the expected cost is €520,000.

In the spring, the government approved a regulation concerning the construction of shelters and the adaptation of sheltering spaces, with the aim of increasing sheltering possibilities.

Now the state real estate firm RKAS has taken up the plan to order shelter plans for buildings it owns.

Priit Valk, director of facility services at RKAS, said that shelter plans will first be ordered only for the objects required by the regulation — that is, those with a net area of at least 1,200 square meters or more.

"There are around 200 buildings over 1,200 square meters in the ownership of RKAS. In the scope of the procurement, we have accounted for up to 400 buildings in total, which means that within the procurement we can also prepare shelter plans for buildings smaller than 1,200 square meters, for which the regulation does not impose a plan requirement," Valk said.

He added that shelter plans for smaller buildings can be taken into work by RKAS once all buildings of the size required by the regulation have received their shelter plans.

In addition to preparing shelter plans, RKAS is also ordering an assessment of sheltering possibilities and proposals for how rooms should be adapted, as well as a checklist for the person responsible for organizing sheltering in the building and for building users. Shelter routes must also be marked according to requirements, and building users must be trained.

Thus, according to Valk, the procurement covers both plans prepared on paper and other accompanying activities.

RKAS is expected to spend €520,000 on ordering the shelter plans. The procurement does not include reconstruction work; according to Valk, these will be carried out separately after the shelter plans are completed.

"We are following the requirements of the regulation throughout the process, according to which we must have the shelter plans completed no later than 1 July 2027, and construction work related to adapting the rooms must be carried out by 1 July 2028," Valk said.

He added that in terms of the deadlines set by the regulation, this is an ambitious task.

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