Health Board: 281 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

Two-hundred-and-eighty-one new coronavirus cases have been reported in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, while three people who had contracted the virus have died during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 317.5, while the proportion of primary tests conducted during that time which returned positive is 6.9 percent.

Of the new cases, Harju County posted the most, at 105, 75 of which were in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County was next, with 65, while Pärnu County reported 30. Tartu County saw 22 new cases, Valga County 21, and Lääne-Viru and Võru counties reported six each.

Jõgeva, Põlva and Saare counties saw four new cases, Viljandi and Lääne counties two, and Hiiu, Järva and Rapla counties reported one new coronavirus case apiece.

An additional seven new cases were reported in individuals who had no place of residence recorded in the population register, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its data.

Three people who had COVID-19 died in the past day, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,220.

Testing, hospitalization and recovery rates

5,047 primary coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 281, or 5.5 percent, returning positive.

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, with 211 people being hospitalized due to the virus.

The average age of patients stands at 66, while 152 of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are over 60 years of age.

Vaccinations

8,791 anti-coronavirus vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours; a total of 397,247 people have been vaccinated against the virus.

178,659 people have completed the vaccination course, i.e. received two doses with most suppliers' products (the Janssen vaccine requires only one dose).

Sixty-four percent of those over 70 have been inoculated nationwide; by county breakdown the figure is over 60 percent in all cases except in Ida-Viru County, the board says.

More details to follow.

