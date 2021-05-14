Tallinn Day celebrated for the 20th time on Saturday

A parade, flower planting and concerts will be held across the capital city on Saturday (May 15) to mark the 20th Tallinn Day.

The day will start with a parade of the street sweepers on Reidi tee, which will mark the end of this year's Urban Maintenance Month. A photo posing wall will also be opened on Reidi tee, in front of which citizens and visitors can take memorable pictures.

Starting at noon, 4,020 insect-friendly flowers will be planted in the future beds of the Pollinator Highway, the beds at Paldiski mantee 48, and in the beds on the Pirita beach area.

In addition, more than 1,530 perennials will be planted on the green area between the lanes of Paldiski mantee and on the Pallasti bridge creating a flower display across the city to support the capital's green revolution goals. Citizens can take part in the joint flower plantings in each district.

At noon, there will also be a concert on the balcony in front of Tallinn City Council, featuring Tõnu Jõesaar on cello and Melissa Jõesaar on violin. The audience is asked to follow the current restrictions.

An online concert will be held at 2 p.m. by the Tallinn Philharmonic Society called "Silence. Life. Conscience". The concert can be viewed on the www.filharmoonia.ee website.

Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the challenging year has given us time and opportunity to look around ourselves and cherish what we have.

"The idea of ​​celebrating Tallinn Day, which began already 20 years ago, is to appreciate the history of our hometown, as well as being a citizen of Tallinn. During this last year, we have once again received confirmation that the greatest value of the city is the people. By supporting each other at a difficult time, we will help preserve our hometown for future generations."

Additional information about Tallinn Day can be found at www.tallinn.ee/tallinnapaev

Tallinn Day has been celebrated since 2002. This marks the granting of the Lübeck Law to Tallinn in 1248, with which Tallinn also joined the Hanseatic League

