Mayor of Tallinn: Half of space can't be taken away from cars

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Bicycle lane. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Even though the Tallinn city government is planning to create a center city bicycle lane network, radical decisions can't be made immediately and half the space from cars can't be taken away either, Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), said Tuesday.

"We definitely can't make radical decisions or take away half the space and give it to cyclists. Tallinn is like a bow tie in shape, which most narrow area is in the center city. We also need to take into account that 30 percent of the traffic comes from outside of Tallinn. The shape of the city means that the traffic load is extremely heavy on the center city," Kõlvart told the regional newspaper Pealinn.

At the same time, Kõlvart admitted that the number of cyclists increases a lot in Tallinn and that's why it's not right to think that nobody is riding with bicycles because we have bad weather on most days.

"We are planning to create a bicycle lane network to the center city. In the future, every big road construction will bring along a well-thought-out solution where there's a place for public transport, cars and cyclists.

Initially, we want to build so-called optimal quick solutions in the city, which use different ways for cyclists to create their own space for commuting. Currently, cyclists drive next to cars, which is dangerous for cyclists, or next to pedestrians, which is dangerous for the latter. Electric scooters are particularly dangerous for pedestrians.

Regarding the quick solutions, Kõlvart said that the system is quite complicated. "My colleagues and I sat for hours on end and looked at all the streets where a quick solution should come. In some places, we take up a bit of the driveway, another of the sidewalk. In some places, something needs to be done with the posts, traffic lights or bus stops so that everyone can commute comfortably."

Kõlvart said that efforts have been made throughout the year to find optimal solutions for each road section that do not impede normal commuting. The main work is planned to be done in June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:53

Speaker to Canadian counterpart: Our two countries enjoy great relations

20:11

Woman dies after being struck by train

19:31

Gallery: Shooting of 'Fools of Fame' starts

18:54

Bill raising age of consent passes first reading

18:29

Port of Tallinn case lawyers seek removal of 'biased' judge

18:01

Jüri Luik leaving Riigikogu for foreign service post

17:36

Finance ministry: Tax take up nearly 20 percent on year to Q1 2021

16:53

16-49 year olds will be largest age group to vaccinate

16:29

Mayor of Tallinn: Half of space can't be taken away from cars

15:53

Police shoot out tires of two different trucks during drugs chase

15:12

Over 40s can register for covid vaccinations from May 13

14:53

Estonia urgently requesting additional AstraZeneca doses

14:26

Shipping lines aiming to lay on special cruises in Finland, Sweden, Estonia

14:10

Former chancellor of justice sues government over coronavirus restrictions

14:08

Prime minister: Theaters, cinemas to reopen May 24, at 50 percent occupancy

13:58

Culture minister: Integration in Estonia generally a consistent success

13:33

Estonian National Museum wants to host 200,000 visitors

12:53

All children, students can return to school on May 17

12:49

Minister: Other EU states could follow suit on Estonia's stance on Russia

12:24

64 side effects reported after vaccination last week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: