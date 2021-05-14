Late summer events could be attended with vaccine certificate

Tallinn Music Week 2020. Source: Henri-Kristian Kirsip, Kermo Pastarus/TMW
In the second half of summer, it may be possible to attend large-scale events with a vaccination certificate. The government will discuss the possibility next Thursday.

ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) discussed the issue on Thursday and said ministers will discuss how the certificate can be used at events in the future. Ministers hope summer activities will not have to be canceled this year.

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said: "The whole point is that if we look forward to the summer, if we have bigger events coming up, such as Rally Estonia or Saaremaa Opera Days on August 20, then we should be able to find additional solutions so that more people can safely take part."

He said the vaccination certificate is being discussed with the culture sector and others.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told AK a vaccination certificate must not create discrimination.

"Nobody gets any special rights, but everything is possible for everyone. Maybe on the basis of a vaccination certificate, some services are more convenient than if there is no certificate," Kallas said. Earlier this week, she said people may still be allowed to attend events with a negative coronavirus test.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said the rules would not come into place before everyone has had the opportunity to get two doses of the vaccine. He said July or August could be a possible timeframe.

As the vaccination certificate is still being developed, ministers did not give specific examples about where it could be used in the future.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said, as an example, that if an event is held with more than 5,000 participants then it could be mandatory for people to show a certificate or a negative test result.

It is hoped the vaccine certificate will allow society to stay open with fewer restrictions in the event of a third wave of the coronavirus. 

Editor: Helen Wright

