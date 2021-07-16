Punctures cut Tänak's Friday short, Rovanperä and Breen battling for lead

Sports
{{1626428460000 | amCalendar}}
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ott Tänak and the Hyundai i20 at this year's race. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

The second day of Rally Estonia has wrapped up with Toyota man Kalle Rovanperä in the lead ahead of Hyundai drivers Craig Breen (+8.5 seconds) and Thierry Neuville (+53.4). Estonian star Ott Tänak ended his day with an early retirement after puncturing two of his tires.

Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) finished the second day in first place ahead of Hyundai drivers Craig Breen (+8.5 seconds) and Thierry Neuville (+53.4). Seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota; +59.4) is at fourth with Finn Teemu Suninen (Ford; +1:15.1) giving chase. Tänak's retirement dropped him down to 13th in the WRC classification, more than an hour behind the leading man.

Craig Breen praised the Finnish leader, saying "he is on a different level". Rovanperä was humble after a spectacular day and said everything is going according to plan.

Tänak, who placed fifth overall after the opening stage in Tartu Thursday evening had clawed his way up to the top after stage two Friday morning. However, in the very next stage, his right-front punctured, though the Estonian opted to limp home to the end of the stage and lose 25 seconds in the process, rather than change a tire and lose more than a minute.

He then had to leave the car where it was at the end of stage two, the 17.05-kilometer Otepää stretch, meaning the Hyundai team had to retrieve it, take it to the maintenance center in Tartu, and get it back into service ahead of day three, Saturday.

"At the beginning of stage four I went wide into a corner and went out on the field and knocked off two tires. I had two punctures so we had no spares left and it was not possible to continue," the Estonian recalled the accident, which forced him to retire for the day.

Rally Estonia will continue on Saturday with nine speed stages scheduled (see below).

Overall Rally Estonia standings after day two. Source: eWRC-results.com

This year's event is the second full-WRC calendar Rally Estonia; the race had been a domestic one up until last year, over its 10-year history. Coronavirus restrictions are not as severe as they were a year ago for the inaugural race, and close to 30,000 people are attending over the whole event.

The race has also been substantially lengthened on last year, from 233 km to 314 km and with the addition of new stages on the shores of Lake Peipus (Peipsi Järv).

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja were victors in 2020 at a time when he was reigning world champion, a title clinched in the penultimate race of the 2019 season.

Rally Estonia itinerary with distances and start times: (completed stages in bold).

Thursday

Practice Abissaare (6.23 km) 9.01
SS1 Tartu 1 (1.64 km) 20.38

Friday
SS2 Arula 1 (12,68 km) 9.40
SS3 Otepää 1 (17.05 km) 10.28
SS4 Kanepi 1 (16.54 km) 11.16
SS5 Kambja 1 (17.85 km) 12.08
SS6 Arula 2 (12.68 km) 15.34
SS7 Otepää 2 (17.05 km) 16.22
SS8 Kanepi 2 (16.54 km) 17.10
SS9 Kambja 2 (17.85 km) 18.08

Saturday
SS10 Peipsiääre 1 (23.53 km) 8.06
SS11 Mustvee 1 (12.28 km) 9.08
SS12 Raanitsa 1 (22.76 km) 10.36
SS13 Vastsemõisa 1 (6.70 km) 11.39
SS14 Peipsiääre 2  (23.53 km) 15.06
SS15 Mustvee 2 (12.28 km) 16.08
SS16 Raanitsa 1 (22.76 km) 17.34
SS17 Vastsemõisa 2 (6.70 km) 18.37
SS18 Tartu 2 (1.64 km) 20.08

Sunday
SS19 Neeruti 1 (7.82 km) 7.21
SS20 Elva 1 (11.72 km) 8.09
SS21 Tartu vald 1 (6.51 km) 9.08
SS22 Neeruti 2 (7.82 km) 11.41
SS23 Elva 2 (11.72 km) 12.29
SS24 Tartu vald 2 (6.51 km) 14.18

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:58

Punctures cut Tänak's Friday short, Rovanperä and Breen battling for lead Updated

17:48

Alexela Group posts 41.3 percent revenue loss in 2020, still turns profit

17:17

Telecoms firm Elisa reports Q2 revenue up 8.4 percent

16:46

Swedbank profits up €1.6 million on year to first half of 2021

16:36

29 children infected with coronavirus at summer camp

16:10

Ratas on EU's climate package: Estonia needs to stand up for itself

15:51

Galleries: One-off musical production brings huge 'diver' to Tallinn

15:14

Sony Pictures Classics buys Finnish-Estonian film "Compartment No.6" rights

14:26

Estonia joins NATO's Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative

13:56

Preliminary survey reveals significant damage to ferry Estonia wreck

13:28

Government opts to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to African nations

12:54

Rasmus Puur awarded Young Cultural Figure Award

12:10

Mobile traffic cameras have caught twice as many people as last year

11:24

Ministry of Social Affairs appoints new undersecretary

11:22

Estonian skier gives WRC drivers a run for their money

11:05

AK: Tallinn and Tartu differ on EU-compliant public transport fuel sources

10:45

Health Board: 62 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:26

SDE chairman calls on parties to jointly find presidential candidate

09:57

AK: Estonia wants woody biomass recategorization in EU green package

09:25

Highest ever seawater temperature recorded in Gulf of Finland

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: