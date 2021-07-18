Rally Estonia: Rovanperä wins first career rally, Tänak takes power stage

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kalle Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen at WRC Rally Estonia 2021. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Sports

This year's installment of Rally Estonia wrapped up on Sunday with Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) claiming his first career victory. Estonian star Ott Tänak's (Hyundai) streak of bad luck continued with tire failure on Friday knocking him out of the top 10. He was able to recoup some of the losses by winning the power stage on Sunday to collect five points in the standings.

Rovanperä already took hold of the top position after Thursday's short opening stage, in which he finished fastest. He maintained his lead in the second day ahead of Hyundai drivers Craig Breen and Thierry Neuville. Last year's winner and Estonian star Ott Tänak (Hyundai) was forced to retire after two of his tires punctured, knocking him out of competition for high positions at the rally. The Estonian was still able to rattle off 11 stage wins with his aggressive style.

Rovanperä went into the rally's final day on Sunday with a 50-second lead ahead of Breen and was solid throughout the day, maintaining distance ahead of the rest of the pack to take his first career rally victory.

Hyundai's goal of trying to keep seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) from reaching the podium worked out, as Tänak's sacrificial teamwork on Saturday claimed Hyundai the other podium places with Breen 59.9 seconds behind Rovanperä and Thierry Neuville 1:12.4 behind.

Rally Estonia overall standings. Source: eWRC-results.com

Ogier still sits comfortably atop the overall season drivers' rankings with 148 points with teammate Elfyn Evans second at 111 points. Neuville is third with 96 points, followed by the fresh champion Rovanperä with 82 points. Tänak is at fifth with 74 points, having not received any points from a total of four rally's this season. He has gained a total of 14 points from the powerstages of those rallys, however.

Former prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) was among those voicing their support for the event and drivers, claiming on social media that Estonia is "the" rally country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Rally Estonia: Rovanperä wins first career rally, Tänak takes power stage

15:06

Gallery: Pärnu Film Festival Grand Prize goes to Dutch filmmaker

14:20

Coastal missile firing exercise to take place on Saaremaa Thursday

13:23

Expert: Estonia wreck dive equipment not up to the task

12:12

Estonian co-production 'Compartment No. 6' takes Cannes Grand Prix

10:45

Health Board: 41 new coronavirus in past 24 hours, no deaths

17.07

Rally Estonia day three: Tänak on form, Rovanperä on track for debut win

17.07

Minister: Estonia will not send new ambassador to Belarus

17.07

Driving test mask-wearing requirement lifted for those vaccinated

17.07

High-risk fire hazard declared for four Estonian counties, starting Sunday

17.07

Circuit court lifts injunction on oil shale plant construction

17.07

Kristjan Prikk presents credentials as Estonia ambassador to US

17.07

Gallery: Tallinn market coronavirus vaccine bus attracts plenty of interest

17.07

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

17.07

Estonia sending €200,000 aid to Lithuania amid migrant influx

17.07

Coronavirus wastewater surveys postponed a week

16.07

Punctures cut Tänak's Friday short, Rovanperä and Breen battling for lead

16.07

Alexela Group posts 41.3 percent revenue loss in 2020, still turns profit

16.07

Telecoms firm Elisa reports Q2 revenue up 8.4 percent

16.07

Swedbank profits up €1.6 million on year to first half of 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: