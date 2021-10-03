Tänak finishes second in Rally Finland

The WRC Secto Automotive Rally Finland victory went to Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) who also won the Sunday power stage. Estonian driver Ott Tänak (Hyundai) finished second, 14.1 seconds behind Evans, taking four points from the power stage.

While Tänak managed to win the first of Sunday's four stages after starting the day nine second behind Evans, the rest went to the Welshman who secured his fifth career rally victory.

Third place went to Craig Breen (Hyundai) who finished 42.2 seconds behind Evans.

WRC points leader Sebastien Ogier settled for fifth place and also failed to score additional points from the power stage.

Estonian Georg Linnamäe (Volkswagen) lost 5.1 seconds to Czech Martin Prokop for fifth place in the WRC2 class.

Egon Kaur (Volkswagen) won three stages in the WRC3 class, including the power stage but finished sixth in the class after being forced to drop out on Saturday.

WRC Rally Finland results. Source: EWRC-results.com/Screenshot

The WRC title is not decided yet, as Evans moved closer to Ogier with WRC Rally Finland result. Only two points separate Tänak, Thierry Neuville and Kalle Rovanperä for third place.

WRC drivers standings after Rally Finland

1. Sebastien Ogier 190 (punkti)

2. Elfyn Evans 166

3. Thierry Neuville 130

4. Kalle Rovanperä 129

5. Ott Tänak 128

6. Craig Breen 76

7. Takamoto Katsuta 68

8. Gus Greensmith 52

WRC manufacturers standings after Rally Finland

1. Toyota 441

2. Hyundai 380

3. M-Sport 172

4. Hyundai 2C 44

