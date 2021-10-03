Tänak finishes second in Rally Finland

News
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at WRC Rally Finland.
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at WRC Rally Finland. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

The WRC Secto Automotive Rally Finland victory went to Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) who also won the Sunday power stage. Estonian driver Ott Tänak (Hyundai) finished second, 14.1 seconds behind Evans, taking four points from the power stage.

While Tänak managed to win the first of Sunday's four stages after starting the day nine second behind Evans, the rest went to the Welshman who secured his fifth career rally victory.

Third place went to Craig Breen (Hyundai) who finished 42.2 seconds behind Evans.

WRC points leader Sebastien Ogier settled for fifth place and also failed to score additional points from the power stage.

Estonian Georg Linnamäe (Volkswagen) lost 5.1 seconds to Czech Martin Prokop for fifth place in the WRC2 class.

Egon Kaur (Volkswagen) won three stages in the WRC3 class, including the power stage but finished sixth in the class after being forced to drop out on Saturday.

WRC Rally Finland results. Source: EWRC-results.com/Screenshot

The WRC title is not decided yet, as Evans moved closer to Ogier with WRC Rally Finland result. Only two points separate Tänak, Thierry Neuville and Kalle Rovanperä for third place.

WRC drivers standings after Rally Finland

1. Sebastien Ogier 190 (punkti)
2. Elfyn Evans 166
3. Thierry Neuville 130
4. Kalle Rovanperä 129
5. Ott Tänak 128
6. Craig Breen 76
7. Takamoto Katsuta 68
8. Gus Greensmith 52

WRC manufacturers standings after Rally Finland

1. Toyota 441
2. Hyundai 380
3. M-Sport 172
4. Hyundai 2C 44

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:10

Samost and Sildam: Little change in budget under different government

19:25

EKRE council: Government must contain electricity price advance

18:54

Tänak finishes second in Rally Finland

12:56

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

11:41

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

11:15

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

09:59

Ministry promises to remedy public sector IT problems with new agency

09:08

Estonia has over 200,000 vaccine doses

08:59

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

08:37

People with Covid antibodies can get one shot of vaccine

02.10

LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

02.10

Top court dismisses appeal to block construction of oil plant

02.10

Health Board: 212 covid patients, 742 new cases, one death

02.10

Auditor general: Covid-19 crisis management structure unclear Updated

02.10

EU commission president to visit Estonia, approve covid recovery plan

02.10

Estonia needs additional €400 million for construction of Rail Baltic

01.10

Court overrules family rights group's covid restrictions complaint

01.10

Covid cases to rise in Harju, Ida-Viru counties in coming weeks

01.10

Ministry: Ten-year forestry plan objectives met

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

01.10

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

11:41

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

02.10

LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

12:56

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

08:59

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

11:15

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: