Tänak second in WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 in Greece. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

Ott Tänak came second in the WRC EKO Acropolis Rally Greece 2021 after winning a third stage on Sunday. The result is his second best of the WRC season so far, after a win at the Arctic Rally back in February, and his third podium finish of the season. He remains in fifth place in the WRC drivers' table, with three more races to go.

Finn Kalle Rovanperä dominated the race meeting for Toyota and was 42.1 seconds ahead of Rovanperä by the finish, and 1.11.3 ahead of table leader Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota).

Tänak won the penultimate stage of the rally and the second of three taking place Sunday morning, the Pyrgos stage, also, at 33.20 km, the longest stage in the event.

Tänak went into Sunday in second place overall, a position he had maintained from the end of Friday's stages.

Tänak won the final stage of Saturday, the 18.14-kilometer Eleftherochori 2 stage, and had also won one stage on Friday, the 17.54-kilometer Aghii stage.

He was in fifth place at the start of Friday after Thursday's opening stage, and had placed third in Thursday morning's preliminary test.

For only 20-year-old Rovanperä, this was the second World Cup stage victory of his career after the summer triumph at Rally Estonia. He has now reached the pedestal three times in a row and in two of these cases to its highest level.

Acropolis rally Itinerary, with distances, start time (Estonian time) and completed stages and their winners in italics:

Thursday:

Test                         4,25 km  8.01 ROVANPERÄ (TOYOTA)
 SS1 Cosmote 5G Athens Stage 0,98 km 18.08 OGIER (TOYOTA)

Friday, September 10:

 SS2 Aghii Theodori 1       17.54 km 10.18 TÄNAK (HYUNDAI)
 SS3 Loutraki               19.40 km 11.11 ROVANPERÄ
 SS4 Aghii Theodori 2       17.54 km 13.24 ROVANPERÄ
 SS5 Thiva                  23.27 km 15.47 OGIER 
 SS6 Elatia                 11.65 km 17.40 NEUVILLE (HYUNDAI)

Saturday, September 11:

 SS7 Pavliani 1             24.25 km  8.32 ROVANPERÄ
 SS8 Gravia                 24.81 km  9.57 ROVANPERÄ
 SS9 Bauxites               22.97 km 11.52 ROVANPERÄ
SS10 Eleftherochori 1       18.14 km 13.08 ROVANPERÄ
SS11 Pavliani 2             24.25 km 16.26 OGIER
SS12 Eleftherochori 2       18.14 km 18.08 TÄNAK

Sunday, September 12:

SS13 Tarzan 1               23.37 km  8.08 Rovanperä
SS14 Pyrgos                 33.20 km  9.51 Tänak
SS15 Tarzan 2 (PK)          12.68 km 13.18 Rovanperä

Round nine of the 2021 championship, the Acropolis Rally made a return to the WRC calendar after an eight-year absence. The event also marked its 70th anniversary this year. 

The normally dry and dusty conditions lead teams to use similar set-ups to those in, for instance summer's Rally Kenya, though the initial test in Athens was in surprisingly wet and miserable conditions.

From Friday the cavalcade relocated to the central Greek city of Lamia, where conditions were fine.

Sebastien Ogier remains top of the table with 180 points, followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) with 136 points and Tänak's teammate Thierry Neuville on 130 points.

Neuville was out of contention in Greece after a steering issue Friday cost him over 10 minutes.

Sunday's race-winner Kalle Rovanperä is in fourth place with 129, just a point behind Neuville, and Tänak, the 2019 world champion, is fifth on 106 points.

Three more races remain on the calendar: Rally Finland, October 1-3, Rally Catalunya, October 14-17 and Rally Japan, November 11-14.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:44

Tänak second in WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

12:29

Gallery: Ibrahim Mukunga wins Tallinn Marathon

11:11

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 329 new covid cases, two deaths

11:10

Traffic in Pirita district of Tallinn disrupted Sunday due to marathon

08:25

Former Tallinn mayor running in local elections with anti-vaxxer group

08:12

Gallery: Kadriorg hosts car-free literary festival

11.09

Tänak remains in second place going into Acropolis Rally final day

11.09

Defense forces €80 million ammunition procurement to cover next few years

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

11.09

AK: Summer heatwave factor in higher death rate for 2021 so far

11.09

Portal: Major covid outbreak prompts school to switch to remote learning

11.09

NATO Ambassador: The aftermath of 9/11 is still with us

11.09

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

11.09

Gallery: Estonians dominate Tallinn Half-Marathon top finishers' list Updated

11.09

Estonian Navy taking leading role in NATO Exercise Northern Coasts 2021

11.09

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

11.09

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

11.09

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 493 new covid cases, one death

11.09

Laanet: Zapad 2021 escalates highly tense international security situation

11.09

News portal: Zapad 2021 starts, 200,000 troops taking part

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

10.09

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

10.09

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

11.09

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

11.09

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

11.09

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

11.09

Portal: Major covid outbreak prompts school to switch to remote learning

11:11

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 329 new covid cases, two deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: