Kaspar Kasari crowned Latvian rally champion

The 24-year-old Estonian won two races this year in the Ford Fiesta R2T, giving him the LRC4 class title, as well as the title for drivers under 25.

Writing on his social media page, Kasari said: "We're the 2021 champions! In the last stage of the Latvian Championship, [co-driver] Rainis and I came first and we are the Latvian Champions in, LRC4 and LRC4 Juniors. We are very, very pleased with the result."

Kasari came second in the series in 2019, and joins current WRC stars Kalle Rovanperä and Oliver Solberg in winning similar titles in recent years, ERR's sports portal reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!