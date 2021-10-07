Latvia announces healthcare system state of emergency

Latvia's government has declared a state of emergency within its healthcare system, the English-language portal of public broadcaster LSM reports, amid near-record coronavirus rates since the pandemic began.

Latvian health minister Daniels Pavļuts made the announcement, LSM reports, while the State Operative Medical Commission (VOMK) decided to impose the technical measure so that medical authorities will have more autonomy in handling their resources to provide the necessary medical assistance to Covid-19 sufferers and other urgent patients.

This is the second state of emergency Latvia has declared with regard to its healthcare system; the first ran from December 2020 to July 2021.

Latvia posted 1,752 covid cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, LSM reports.

