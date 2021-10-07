Statistics: Number of Finnish tourists fell by half in August

News
Tallinn Passenger Port.
Tallinn Passenger Port. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Far fewer Finnish, Latvian and Lithuanian tourists visited Estonia this August, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Domestic tourists provided a boost to the sector.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Estonia was significantly smaller than in August 2019, before the coronavirus crisis, and in August last year.

There were 97,000 accommodated foreign tourists, which is 66 percent less than in August 2019 and 13 percent less than in August 2020.

Foreign tourists spent a total of 209,000 nights in Estonia, which is 3 percent less than last year.

Analyst at Statistics Estonia Helge Laurmaa said: "The number of tourists from Finland, which has a significant impact on the Estonian hotel market, was 21,000. This represents just 51 percent of last year's level and 26 percent of the pre-crisis level. There were 49 percent fewer tourists from Latvia and 50 percent fewer tourists from Lithuania. There were several more distant countries from which a much larger number of tourists came to Estonia compared to August last year, but these numbers were still considerably lower than in the pre-crisis years."

In August, there were 1,202 accommodation establishments open for tourists in Estonia, which is 4 percent less than last year and 14 percent less than in 2019.

There were 23,000 rooms and 55,000 bed places available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 45 percent.

The average cost of a guest night was €35 per person, which is €4 more than in the same month last year but four euros cheaper than in August 2019. The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €36 in Pärnu county, €38 in Tartu county and €39 in Harju and Saare counties.

Accommodated domestic and foreign tourists, August 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Domestic tourists increased compared to both August 2020 and August 2019, while the number of foreign tourists was still lower than in previous years.

Laurmaa said tourism in Estonia was boosted by domestic tourists: "The coronavirus-related restrictions had been eased and people made more trips within Estonia. Compared to August 2020, there were 12 percent more domestic tourists and the number of nights spent by them increased by 11 percent." 

She added: "Compared to August 2019, when the crisis had not yet begun, the number of domestic tourists grew by as much as 21 percent."

Accommodation establishments served nearly 245,000 domestic tourists who spent a total of 418,000 nights.

For 70 percent of domestic tourists, the purpose of their trip was a holiday, and 17 percent were on business trips.

The biggest share of domestic tourists (20 percent) stayed overnight in Harju county; 18 percent of domestic tourists were accommodated in Pärnu county, 10 percent in both Tartu and Ida-Viru county, and 9 percent in Saare county.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

Government confirms €20 pension increase for 2023

14:09

Kaspar Kasari crowned Latvian rally champion

13:42

European Commission: Renewables development can ease electricity inflation

13:15

Care homes to receive €120 per vaccinated worker

12:50

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

12:22

Statistics: Number of Finnish tourists fell by half in August

11:51

Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

11:23

Price of compressed natural gas up 70 percent from summer

11:11

Estonian tennis players defeated in Indian Wells tournament

10:32

Health Board: 242 hospitalized patients, 949 new cases, four deaths

10:09

Statistics: September inflation highest monthly rate for 13 years

09:40

Sõõrumaa: Current economic growth is deceptive

09:13

Bill tabled to decouple child maintenance rates from minimum wage levels

08:47

Estonia 'concerned' about reported wiretapping of embassies in Georgia

08:25

Tallinn mayor: EU funding for construction of Tallinn Hospital certain

08:09

Epp Mäe finishes world championships with silver medal

06.10

Festival dedicated to composer Eduard Tubin taking place in Tartu

06.10

SDE MP: Basic tax exemption must rise in-line with minimum wage hike

06.10

War museum manager: Freedom Square column to receive new lighting system

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

06.10

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

06.10

Health Board: 230 hospitalized patients, 1,046 new cases, four deaths

06.10

Future of Tallinn: English-language local election debate

06.10

Tallinn Zoo's new inhabitants getting used to their new conditions

10:32

Health Board: 242 hospitalized patients, 949 new cases, four deaths

06.10

Estonia to start coronavirus booster vaccinations

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: