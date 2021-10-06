675 people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank in September

A total of 675 people were admitted to Tallinn's sobering-up facility in September, slightly fewer than the preceding month.

Of the total, 42 were women, while 18 were foreign nationals, primarily from Ukraine and Latvia.

The facility, which boasts 20 separate cells, is located close to Paldiski mnt in the capital and was upgraded in 2018 to feature security cameras for health and safety purposes, BNS reports.

In August, 683 intoxicated people had been admitted to the drunk tank.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

