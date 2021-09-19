Finnish sailboat stranded in Tallinn anchorage

Stormy seas. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
A Finnish sailboat found itself in trouble in the Tallinn anchorage and had to be towed to a quiet spot by a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) vessel. The Finnish craft cannot be towed to port due to difficult weather conditions and the PPA vessel will remain near the pleasure craft until the weather quiets down.

"A Finnish sailboat with two people on board found itself stranded near the island of Prangli on Sunday. The craft suffered a technical failure and eventually became uncontrollable, while weather conditions were very difficult," said Marge Kohtla, head of the PPA maritime safety group.

Volunteers from Kaberneeme and Prangli and PPA vessel Pikker responded to the distress call.

The latter towed the boat to the quieter Gulf of Ihasalu, while difficult weather condition make it impossible to tow the boat to port at this time.

Kohtla said that Pikker will remain close to the Finnish vessel until the wind dies down enough so that the safety of the people on board can be ensured. The passengers are not in danger and do no require medical assistance.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

