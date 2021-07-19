Gallery: Sail Tallinn brought ships to Lennusadam and Noblessner

Sailing ships visited Tallinn over the weekend as part of the Sail Tallinn event.

Sail Tallinn replaced the traditional maritime days and took place at the Old Harbor, Noblessner, Lennusadam and Patarei sea fortress.

In total, 16 sailboats were on display such as the Gulden Leeuw from the Netherlands (67.5m in length), Kapitan Borchardt and Pogoria from Poland (41.92m and 47m in length) and many others. A regatta was held on Sunday.

