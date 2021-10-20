State weather service issues Level One storm warning

The state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) has issued a Level One (Yellow) storm warning for Wednesday.

From midday, south and southeasterlies are set to pick up with gusts of up to 15 m/s inland on the mainland, 17-20 m/s on the coasts and on the islands.

The wind speeds will continue and even rise in the afternoon and evening, though the direction will turn to the southwest.

The whole of Estonia was under a Level One (Yellow) storm warning as of Wednesday, October 20. Source: State Weather Service

Gusts up to 21 m/s are forecast around the Gulf of Riga, facing southwestern Estonia.

A Level 1 (of three) warning states that: "The weather is potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

More details including regional breakdown are here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!