Postimees-funded MS Estonia survey concludes work

News
The RS Sentinel, the vessel being used by SA Mare Liberum for its MS Estonia dive expedition.
The RS Sentinel, the vessel being used by SA Mare Liberum for its MS Estonia dive expedition. Source: SA Mare Liberum
News

A privately funded rival dive to the main investigation into the fate of the MS Estonia, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, finished its work Thursday, with concrete findings now to be sent for analysis

Expedition leader Margus Kurm said:  "The success of every project can be assessed in the light of the set objectives. Looking at the goals we set before the expedition, they were generally met. The weather and visibility near the wreck were not perfect; however, we managed to do almost everything we needed to do."

"What slightly even exceeded our expectations was the survey of the wreck's car deck. Despite very poor visibility, our underwater robot entered the car deck at a depth of some 60 meters and registered that two of the doors leading to lower decks are closed and undamaged," Kurm continued, adding that material collected will be sent to experts for analysis.

One of the investigations finds has been mystery transmitter beacons, which the team say have been installed on the sea-bed and close to the wreck, and were likely the source of interference in equipment during an official dive in summer, but who placed them there, why and when remains unclear.

The project is organized by a private sector foundation set up by relatives of victims of the 1994 disaster, with the largest single contributor to funding being the Postimees Group, a media concern which publishes the daily newspaper of the same name, its regional variants and the BNS newswire.

The vessel in use, the RS Sentinel, flying under the flag of Malta has returned to port in the Netherlands.

The site is protected by a grave peace agreement involving Estonia, Finland, Sweden and several other countries, but the legal status of conducting dives from vessels flying the flag of countries not party to the agreement, such as Malta, is not clear.

Of successes, Kurm said underwater photographs of almost the entire wreck were obtained, which will enable both a full 3D model and shed more light on damage caused to the hull – one of the issues which has prompted both the Kurm-led dive and an official, joint Estonian-Swedish investigation, which began in summer and will continue next year.

Kurm, a former state prosecutor, headed up an earlier, official investigation in the 2000s.

A little over 40 people, including six media representatives, took place in the project.

SA Mare Liberum was founded in July this year.

The MS Estonia sank in the small hours of September 28, 1994, while en route from Tallinn to Stockholm. The sinking is the largest maritime disaster in peacetime in the Baltic Sea, killing 852 people from 17 countries, and second-largest peacetime maritime disaster ever, so far as European vessels go, after the Titanic. 137 people survived.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:56

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

11:41

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

11:15

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

09:59

Ministry promises to remedy public sector IT problems with new agency

09:08

Estonia has over 200,000 vaccine doses

08:59

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

08:37

People with Covid antibodies can get one shot of vaccine

02.10

LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

02.10

Top court dismisses appeal to block construction of oil plant

02.10

Health Board: 212 covid patients, 742 new cases, one death

02.10

Auditor general: Covid-19 crisis management structure unclear Updated

02.10

EU commission president to visit Estonia, approve covid recovery plan

02.10

Estonia needs additional €400 million for construction of Rail Baltic

01.10

Court overrules family rights group's covid restrictions complaint

01.10

Covid cases to rise in Harju, Ida-Viru counties in coming weeks

01.10

Ministry: Ten-year forestry plan objectives met

01.10

Gallery: Tallinn Music Week 2021 opens with Kultuurikatel concert

01.10

ERR websites subject to disruption Friday

01.10

Postimees-funded MS Estonia survey concludes work

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

01.10

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

02.10

LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

02.10

Estonia needs additional €400 million for construction of Rail Baltic

30.09

Gallery: Thousands of wooden logs appear in Tallinn's Freedom Square

02.10

Health Board: 212 covid patients, 742 new cases, one death

08:59

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: