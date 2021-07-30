Estonian Weather Service issues warnings due to strong winds

Reeds being blown in a strong winds on July 11. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
The Estonian Weather Service issued a level two warning for Pärnu County and a level one warning for the rest of Estonia on Friday (July 30) due to strong winds.

A level one alert (yellow) means the weather is potentially dangerous while a level two alert (orange) means the weather is dangerous.

On Friday morning, there will be southwest winds blowing in gusts of up to 15 m/s and until noon in gusts up to 20 m/s on the coast.

In the afternoon, the southwest wind will continue to blow on the mainland in gusts of up to 20 m/s, up to 23 m/s on the coast and up to 25 m/s around the Gulf of Riga.

Additionally, the service said the risk of forest fires in some areas of Estonia is still high.

To find information about every region of Estonia, visit the Estonia Weather Service's website

The Estonian Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for Pärnu County and a level 1 warning for the rest of the country due to strong winds on July 30, 2021. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

Editor: Helen Wright

