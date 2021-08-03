Record 691 people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank in July

PPA logos (photo is illustrative). Source: Reelika Riimand/PPA
July marked the third month in a row that records for the number of people taken to an official Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) drunk tank in Tallinn were broken.

691 intoxicated people were taken to the sobering-up station in the capital in July, following 687 so inconvenienced in June, and 635 in May. As noted all three of these figures are monthly records.

May and June saw the lifting in successive waves of coronavirus restrictions which had seen bars and restaurants largely closed at nighttime for much of 2021 up until that point, joined by hot temperatures which saw records for that also smashed in June, with the heat continuing into July, which was also warmer and drier than average.

Seventy-two of July's temporarily incarcerated were women and 10 were foreign nationals, mostly from Latvia, BNS reports.

In June, 84 of the 685 people taken to the drunk tank were women and right were foreign nationals, again mostly from Latvia, plus one from the U.K.

The figures for May were similar: Sixty-two women out of the 635 total, 10 of whom were foreign nationals from Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Lithuania and again, Latvia.

The sobering-up facility contains 20 cells, which in 2018 were fitted out with CCTV cameras to oversee the occupants' health and condition.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

