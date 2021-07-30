Daily: Tallinn man distributes free drinking water during hot weather

The hot summer weather has prompted one Tallinn man to give out free drinking water, regional daily Lääne Elu reports. After trialing the activity in the capital, the man, Heiki Piir, headed to the western Estonian town of Haapsalu last weekend to do same, and has even founded a not-for-profit devoted to the purpose.

Lääne Elu reported (link in Estonian) that the idea first came to Piir's mind after he purchased three bottles of mineral water and gave them to some construction workers in Tallinn who were battling with heat which has at time broken the 30-degree-mark.

After getting a favorable response from his initial act of gift-giving, Piir decided to spend more time on it, and set up MTÜ Lihtsad Väärtused for that purpose.

Several heatwaves starting in mid-June have engulfed Estonia and the surrounding region, leading to heat warnings, as well as forest fire warnings.

The all-time temperature high for June was broken several times during that month, ending up at 34.6C, recorded in Narva, while many people have had to be hospitalized due to the effects of the hot weather.

