Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

An aerial view of the fire at Lavassaare on July 20. Source: Rescue Board.
Rescue Board (Päästeamet) brigades fully extinguished Friday evening a peat bog fire in Pärnu County which had been burning for over three days.

The fire teams had been working to put out multiple fires which had been burning in peat stacks in Lavassaare, about 18 km northwest of Pärnu city, where peat is commercially cut, as well as in adjacent forests.

Some of the peat stacks themselves may continue to visibly smolder, but are now the responsibility of the peat extraction firm itself to deal with, BNS reports.

The Rescue Board finished up around 5 p.m. Friday, barring packing up.

The Alarm Center (Häirekeskus) had been alerted 2.15 p.m. Tuesday that peat stacks in the Lavassaare area were on fire, and that the conflagration had spreaad to a nearby forest and also an open fieled, to the extent that it endangered nearby residential and commercial buildings.

Strong winds and thick smoke made the work more challenging, BNS reports.

Several counties across Estonia were put on high-risk fire warnings a week ago.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

